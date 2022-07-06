DXC and Manchester United Stand 'Shoulder to Shoulder' in Multiyear Technology Partnership

Through the agreement, DXC will become principal partner of Manchester United focussed on the club's digital transformation and innovation. As principal shirt sleeve partner, DXC will have a global presence on the shoulder of the team's home, away and third kits. DXC will also become a partner of Manchester United Foundation, collaborating on the care it gives to the community.

"We are proud to welcome DXC as our principal partner for digital transformation, Manchester United Foundation and shirt sleeve in this exciting new era for the club," said Victoria Timpson, Manchester United's CEO of Alliances and Partnerships. "We are two organizations with a shared belief in the power of technology to win."

As one of the world's most globally recognized sports teams, Manchester United will work with DXC to become more data driven and optimize its digital offering to fans, helping to improve the way they engage and interact with the club.

"Through this partnership, Manchester United is turning to DXC for its experience in enterprise transformation as it strives to engage fans and inspire young people," said Chris Drumgoole, Chief Operating Officer, DXC Technology. "Whether it's running one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, or transforming business for Fortune 500 organizations, Manchester United and DXC are experts in running mission-critical activities. We stand united in delivering excellence."

The agreement, which commences July 2022, covers the following areas:

Manchester United's Digital Presence

DXC will deliver and develop Manchester United's digital presence including the club's website and media platforms, bringing a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers closer to the heart of the club. Starting immediately, DXC will manage Manchester United's app, which has users in 214 global territories and is the top downloaded sports app in 68 global markets. For example, DXC will streamline analytics data helping the club to deliver a more personalized experience for fans across the club's digital channels.

Data Driven

With its experience in data analytics and engineering, DXC will help Manchester United to harness the power of data to enhance fan experience and certain business operations. In a first step, DXC and United will deliver a new data platform that will aggregate data across the club and enable new insights to inform strategic business planning and performance.

Partner to Manchester United Foundation

DXC will also become the Presenting Partner of Manchester United Foundation. The partnership will focus on how technology can have a positive impact on people, the environment, and society, working together to educate and inspire a new generation of STEM students, through digital workshops, programs and in-person seminars.

Digital Transformation Roadmap

DXC and Manchester United will work together to set a digital vision and strategy to help the club benefit from powerful emerging technologies as it prepares for opportunities of tomorrow. For example, DXC will work with the Man Utd Academy to support coaching staff with data analysis, tracking and reporting technologies.

Shirt Sleeve Partner

As principal shirt sleeve partner for the 2022/23 season, DXC will be visible on the club's home, away and third kit, for the men's, women's and youth teams, receiving worldwide brand exposure to football's expansive global audience. DXC joins Teamviewer and adidas as principal partners on the new kit which will be launched later this week.

"DXC's technological expertise will help put Manchester United at the forefront of digital transformation, providing effective ways of working and new and exciting opportunities to interact with fans. The possibilities are endless, and we are looking forward to working with DXC on our future digital offerings," added Victoria Timpson.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernising IT, optimising data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organisations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

