Dutch Passion Enters the Canadian Legal Cannabis Market

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - ANC Inc announces a partnership with Dutch Passion Seed Company to offer Dutch Passion's feminized, high-performing genetics onto the Canadian market.

With the guidance of Dutch Passion cannabis specialists, seed production is provided by ANC Inc, an Alberta based licensed producer, with their current experienced growers already being well versed in cannabis breeding and seed production under the brand 34 Street Seed Co.

ANC Inc co-founder Tairance Rutter, commented, "We're excited to have been able to bring forward this partnership, a legendary brand like Dutch Passion with its rich history and genetic breeding experience is a perfect addition to the legal Canadian cannabis market."

Critical Orange Punch and Purple #1, two of Dutch Passion's best-selling genetics, will be the original seeds to be sold to Canadian growers starting February 14 2022. This is an important step for Canadian growers who are keen to grow new cannabis genetics. Several other photoperiod and autoflowering strains from Dutch Passion's collection are also expected to be produced and sold through this partnership.

Dutch Passion Head of Genetics & New Territories Mahmoud Hanachi commented "Enabling commercial and home growers to produce their own premium-quality cannabis plants has always been at the heart of Dutch Passion's work. Today we are proud to achieve a new milestone in this regard by sharing our expertise and genetics with ANC Inc."

Dutch passion's Critical Orange Punch and Purple #1 will be available first for Ontario retailers to purchase through OCS wholesale starting February 07 2022 and growers online February 14, 2022.

ANC Inc / 34 Street Seed Co

ANC Inc. A standard licensed Cannabis producer. Motivated by passion, quality product and the entire growing cultivation community, we believe that everyone, regardless their background or experience, should be able to grow their own quality plants.

For more information, visit https://anccannabis.com/.

Dutch Passion Seed Company

Dutch Passion was the second European Cannabis Seed Company, established in Amsterdam in 1987. It is our mission to supply the recreational and medical home grower with the highest quality cannabis seeds available in all countries where growing is legally allowed. After many years of dedication Dutch Passion remains a leading supplier of the world's best cannabis genetics. Our experienced team do their utmost to maintain the quality of our existing varieties and constantly strives to find new ones from an extensive network of worldwide sources.

For more information, visit www.dutch-passion.com.

