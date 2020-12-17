During the Holiday Season, experience the magic of the Plains of Abraham at home!
QUÉBEC, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - To brighten your Holiday Season, the Plains of Abraham Museum has prepared a Christmas treasure hunt to enjoy in the comfort of home, free of charge. Banking on the success of its Halloween candy hunt, the Museum is renewing the experience with an activity full of challenges and amusing riddles sure to please little elves and their parents. Happy Holidays!
Quick facts
- Treasure Guardians – NEW
Christmas Treasure Hunt at Home. Prepare a small gift you can hide, follow the instructions to hide the clues and let the fun begin!
From December 17 to January 3. Available online for download. Ideal for children ages 4 to 10. Free.
- COVID-19 measures
In accordance with government directives, the Plains of Abraham Museum is closed until further notice. No gatherings are allowed at the Battlefields Park which includes the Plains of Abraham and the Des Braves Park. The National Battlefields Commission is counting on the customary cooperation of Park users to comply with measures in force.
- Canada's first national historic park, the Battlefields Park welcomes four million visitors annually. The Plains of Abraham Museum is the gateway to the Park, offering exhibitions, activities and services.
- Information: online or by telephone 418 649-6157 or 1 855 649-6157.
