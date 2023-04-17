Durham's Premier Cycling Event Returns for Year 2

Politicians, Surgeons, Weekend Warriors & Novice Riders Join 2023 Bike for Bones in support of Ajax Pickering Hospital

AJAX, ON, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - On Sunday June 11th, riders will raise funds for the orthopaedic program at Ajax Pickering Hospital at the second annual Bike for Bones.

Starting at Ajax Downs, Bike for Bones - presented by Elexicon Energy - features a 100km ride through north Durham to Port Perry, while the 50km and 25km route will take riders north and east. Once they have crossed the finish line, riders will celebrate together in the BoneYard.

"Ajax is both a bike-friendly community and home to the Ajax Pickering Hospital," says Mayor Shaun Collier of the Town of Ajax. "This is a great way for cycling enthusiasts to support local health care while also getting out and exploring Durham Region. I look forward to leading the ride!"

After the success and fun had in 2022, this year, all Ajax Pickering Hospital orthopaedic surgeons have joined forces with hospital physicians and frontline staff to raise needed funds.

While there may already be a certain amount of competition between medical colleagues, Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation Board Chair and Vice Chair, Vic Sgro (of Walker Head Lawyers) and Lucy Stocco (of Tribute Communities), have issued a challenge to surgeons to become the top fundraiser. To date, Lucy has already raised over $17,000!

"Elexicon Energy is proud to return as the title sponsor of Bike for Bones – Durham Region's premier cycling event," says Indrani Butany-DeSouza. "We encourage cyclists, friends, and neighbours to bring energy and join us by cycling or sponsoring a cyclist. We look forward to seeing you at the starting line and celebrating at the finish line."

"I am passionate about providing the best orthopaedic care to my patients. By working closely with the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation, and personally investing in our cause, I am able to use even more high-tech equipment to continue to provide world-class care everyday to my patients," says Dr. Joel Lobo, orthopaedic surgeon, and board member of the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation.

Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation

The Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation works with the Durham community to help save lives, restore health, and provide compassionate care, by raising funds that directly benefit patients at Ajax Pickering Hospital.

