Durham Region's innovation community to meet with tech trailblazers at Collision Conference

WHITBY, ON, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - One of the fastest growing technology conferences in North America—Collision Conference—is returning to Toronto this June. The Durham Region Economic Development and Tourism division (Invest Durham), along with partners, will be in attendance to showcase what makes Durham Region an ideal place to build, start or grow an innovative technology business.

From June 20 to 23 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Invest Durham; the region's eight local-area municipal economic development teams; three post-secondary institutions; as well as 1855 Accelerator and Spark Centre will host a large space (booth E210) showcasing Durham Region's exciting development potential to businesses and investors.

Building a business within Durham Region's thriving innovation community has several advantages:

Durham Region's location within the Greater Toronto Area provides residents with a desirable lifestyle through urban excitement and country charm; while also offering unencumbered access to the heart of Canada's technology ecosystem—something that growing companies need.

A supportive business ecosystem and emerging technology cluster, which includes several of Canada's fastest growing technology companies.

Whether you're looking to bring your business to Canada or find a property or office space, Invest Durham can connect you with Durham Region's innovation community to help you rapidly grow your business.

For more information or to book an appointment with the Invest Durham team at Collision Conference, please visit Invest.Durham.ca/Collision.

Quotes

"Durham Region is driving innovation, growth and productivity in the technology sector; bringing more businesses closer to where Ontario's most skilled workers live. Our history of leading transformation and modernization across sectors, cultivating a diverse business ecosystem, and robust talent pipeline, make our region the ideal place for technology businesses to grow."

– John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Region of Durham

"This is a great opportunity for Durham Region's innovation community to showcase our development potential to investors and entrepreneurs in the technology sector. Bringing their business to our incredible region all starts with the building of new connections. We are confident that Durham Region is the best opportunity for investment in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, and we invite you to the conference to meet our Invest Durham team to see how we can support your growth."

– Simon Gill, Director of Economic Development and Tourism

"Durham College is proud to join our regional partners for this important event. Our community has a strong post-secondary foundation that is evolving to meet the needs of our industries and students. Through the work of our five applied research hubs, we are helping businesses improve processes and discover innovative solutions—all while retaining their own intellectual property. This collaboration is one of the many examples that demonstrate how Durham College, together with our partners, is leading the way in transformative education."

– Don Lovisa, President, Durham College

"Ontario Tech delivers a powerful combination of influential, solutions-driven research capacity, aligned with industry needs and a dynamic, experientially focused teaching and learning environment. Our university produces highly skilled graduates equipped with the knowledge and savvy to make an ethical impact in a tech-focused world. As the acceleration of economic growth, regional development and social innovation is central to our mission, we are excited about the opportunity to connect our STEM talent with the world's tech leaders at the Collison Conference."

– Dr. Steven Murphy, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University

Quick Facts

Durham Region is the largest municipal region within Ontario and makes up the eastern side of the GTA ( Greater Toronto Area ).

and makes up the eastern side of the GTA ( ). Durham Region is growing, with an expected population of 1,300,000 by 2051.

The GTA is the third largest and fastest growing metropolitan area in Canada and the United States .

and . About 290,000 people are employed in tech related jobs in the GTA—the number one region for high-tech job growth across North America .

. Durham Region is home to three post-secondary institutions: Ontario Tech University, Durham College, and Trent University Durham GTA. There is also access to more than 30 university and college campuses within a one to two-hour drive.

College, and Durham GTA. There is also access to more than 30 university and college campuses within a one to two-hour drive. Durham Region is the clean energy capital of Canada .

. Durham Region has a strong history of technological innovation.

Industrial development charges in Durham Region are below the average of other regions in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

About Durham Region

Durham Region is—simply—more. Located on the eastern side of the GTHA, Durham is a region with momentum. Offering a competitive advantage like no other, Durham is a community where talented, smart, diverse and ambitious people—known for their innovation, creativity, skills and education—bring access to world markets, insights, invention and traditions. A place where an innovative ecosystem helps propel new ideas forward. Where ingenuity and industry help tackle global challenges. Visit durham.ca to learn more about one of Canada's fastest growing communities.

