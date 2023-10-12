WHITBY, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - An investment of $360,000 has been announced, earmarked for two key active transportation planning projects in The Regional Municipality of Durham. It will facilitate the creation of comprehensive guidance for well-designed, intuitive signage, and wayfinding, alongside developing guidelines for the strategic implementation and management of bicycle parking infrastructure across the Region.

Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Whitby, and John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer, The Regional Municipality of Durham, shared that this funding will enhance Durham's transportation network. By examining similar jurisdictions in Southern Ontario and across Canada and taking into consideration the unique characteristics of the Region, the projects will determine the best options for the community. Completing these plans will enable the Region to make informed decisions on the best signage, wayfinding, and bicycle parking to support active transportation as a viable option for residents.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting planning activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Today's announcement will set the Durham Region on the right path to develop active transportation plans that will truly serve their residents. We will continue to work with partners across Canada to ensure active transportation is an easy an accessible option for their communities."

Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment supports Durham Region as a cycle-friendly destination and will encourage cycling for commuting and recreation. Improving our active transportation amenities and infrastructure supports the high quality of life and well-being our residents and visitors have come to enjoy. We are grateful for the Government of Canada's shared vision of building healthy, resilient and connected communities."

John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer, The Regional Municipality of Durham

Our government is investing $100,000 in two planning projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Regional Municipality of Durham is contributing $260,000 .

in two planning projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Regional Municipality of is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

