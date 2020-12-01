Duracell® Debuts Breakthrough Child Safety Feature for Lithium Coin Batteries, Offering a New Advancement in Safety to Help Discourage Swallowing

Duracell Lithium Coin batteries (sizes 2032, 2025, and 2016) will now contain a non-toxic, bitter coating designed to help discourage swallowing. This bitter coating is applied to these battery sizes which have a diametre of 20mm, which is similar to the size of a child's esophagus. If a child swallows a lithium coin battery, it can get lodged in the esophagus and burn through the surrounding tissue in as little as two hours, causing serious damage.

"Having treated young children in the emergency room who have accidentally swallowed lithium coin batteries, I have experienced firsthand the detrimental physical impact to these children and effects on the parents," says Dr. Dina Kulik, pediatrician and emergency medicine physician. "As a mother of four young boys myself, I can appreciate how important it is for parents to be aware of this serious issue and making sure the appropriate precautions are taken to help protect our children."

For additional safety, Duracell's Child Secure Pack features a tough double blister around the lithium coin cell that is nearly impossible to open without scissors. Duracell is also providing supportive education through its "Power Safely" initiative, which aims to educate consumers on the potential hidden dangers in the home, steps to take to decrease accidental ingestions and further child safety measures they can adopt.

"Duracell takes very seriously the trust that millions of consumers across North America place in us to power their lives every day. And our new bitter coating innovation is an important step in child safety for us as a brand. We are proud to work with our retailer partners and other stakeholders in bringing this innovation to market," says Roberto Mendez, President, Duracell North America. "If a child manages to get access to a lithium coin cell and swallows it, consequences can become serious if not detected fast enough. In order to help prevent accidents and help keep children safe, we've worked to provide more child safety features around our lithium coin cells than other leading brands. This new innovation is no different, and we are confident this is the technology families and caregivers need to help close the gap between a child getting their hands on a lithium coin cell and the unfortunate event of ingestion."

Lithium coin batteries are commonly used in a number of devices throughout the home such as remote controls, calculators and bathroom weight scales. During the holiday season there are likely more objects in the home powered with this type of battery such as string lights, holiday ornaments, greeting cards with sound, as well as certain toys and games and other electronics that may be given as gifts. The Duracell lithium coin battery with its added safety features can more safely power these common devices delivering peace of mind to parents and caregivers.

According to Kulik, young children are naturally curious and eager to explore their environment. With children spending more time at home, particularly over the holidays, parents should be mindful of potential safety risks. She adds, "Parents should regularly inspect and secure battery-operated devices around the home and keep batteries safely out of reach. When required, using lithium coin batteries designed with child safety in mind, parents can provide an extra layer of protection."

While this technology is revolutionary in the battery category, Duracell also believes battery safety education is critical to truly change the outcome for families around accidental ingestion. That is why Duracell is embarking on the Power Safely initiative to help educate parents and caregivers as to the importance of practicing battery safety throughout the home.

To kickstart the Power Safely campaign, Duracell has created an informational educational video to shed light on the effects lithium coin battery ingestions can have on young children and to help encourage better practices and prevention among parents and caregivers. The video showcases how even the most child-proofed home can still have hidden dangers that may be inadvertently overlooked, and how important the extra line of defense from the new non-toxic bitter coating may be to help protect children from the dangers of accidental ingestion.

Duracell lithium coin batteries in 2032, 2025, and 2016 sizes are available now at select retailers nationwide. The suggested retail price for a 4-pack of Duracell Lithium Coin batteries is $15.99.

