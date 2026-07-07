Durabond Adds Elastolith Brick Slips as Finish Option for EIFS Exterior Cladding System

Authentic masonry aesthetics, expanded design flexibility, and proven European performance now available for Durabond EIFS projects across Canada.

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Durabond Products Ltd., a Canadian-owned leader in Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS), announces that Elastolith brick slips are now available as a finish option for Durabond's EIFS exterior cladding system.

Durabond / Elastolith Image (CNW Group/Elastolith America)

The addition gives architects, builders, developers, and owners a new way to achieve authentic masonry brick aesthetics while preserving the performance, efficiency, and design flexibility of a Durabond EIFS assembly. Elastolith also supports expanded design expressions, including wood grain effects, stone block appearances, custom colours, varied patterns, and unique shapes and textures.

Durabond's EIFS system has been ULC S134 Fire Endurance tested with Elastolith brick slips as the finish, supporting use across a broad range of construction projects and building types. Together, the Durabond EIFS assembly and Elastolith finish materials provide a lightweight, versatile cladding solution that combines tested system performance with premium architectural options.

Elastolith has more than 40 years of successful use across Europe and has performed in climates ranging from Scandinavia to the Mediterranean. Its flexible, lightweight brick slip technology delivers durable, authentic-looking masonry finishes without the weight and complexity associated with traditional brick veneer.

"Adding Elastolith to Durabond's EIFS cladding system gives our customers a new level of design freedom," said Andre Rapone, Manager, Durabond. "The ability to incorporate authentic masonry brick looks, along with wood grain, stone block, and fully customized colours and shapes, opens the door to more creative exterior designs while maintaining the advantages of a proven EIFS system."

Durabond has been Canadian owned and operated for over 50 years and is recognized as a leader in the Canadian EIFS industry. As one of the original companies to introduce EIFS to the Canadian construction industry, Durabond has helped advance high-performance exterior cladding systems nationwide.

The Elastolith finish option is available for Durabond EIFS projects through Durabond's established distribution and technical support network.

About Durabond

Durabond provides innovative exterior cladding solutions for commercial, institutional, residential, and mixed-use projects across Canada.

About Elastolith

Elastolith is a proven brick slip and designer finish system offering authentic masonry aesthetics, lightweight installation, and extensive design possibilities.

SOURCE Elastolith America

Media Contact: Andre Rapone, Manager, Durabond Products Ltd. (905) 565-9544, [email protected], www.durabond.com