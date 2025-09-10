DUCA Launches Commercial Leasing Services to Help Businesses Access the Equipment They Need to Grow

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of its new Commercial Leasing Services business - expanding its Commercial and Business Banking offerings to better serve the needs of Ontario's growing businesses.

As an extension of DUCA's trusted commercial and business banking lending expertise, the new leasing service gives businesses across key sectors such as snow removal, landscaping, transportation, construction, manufacturing and more—greater flexibility to access the equipment they need through competitive and tailored leasing solutions.

"Our Members have always counted on DUCA for great rates, expert advice, and a relationship-first approach," said Mo Mauri, Chief Commercial & Business Banking Officer, DUCA. "With DUCA Leasing, we're extending that same commitment to equipment financing—helping businesses across industries access the tools they need to succeed. From flexible terms and competitive rates to a dedicated team of Leasing Specialists, our goal is to make it easier for Members and businesses to invest confidently in their future."

DUCA Commercial Leasing offers:

Competitive leasing rates

Flexible leasing terms tailored to business needs

Financing for a wide range of equipment, including snow management, landscaping, transit, transportation, construction, manufacturing, and more

Personalized service from dedicated DUCA Leasing Specialists

A quick and efficient approval process

"For more than 70 years, DUCA has stood alongside Ontario businesses, supporting their growth and strengthening the communities we serve," said Doug Conick, President & CEO, DUCA. "The launch of DUCA Leasing builds on that tradition—expanding our commercial banking solutions to give businesses even more ways to thrive. We're excited to bring the trusted DUCA experience to equipment financing through flexible and innovative leasing options."

DUCA's Commercial Leasing Services are available now. For more information, visit https://www.duca.com/business/commercial-leasing.

About DUCA

DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. (DUCA) was formed in 1954 and has grown from a single branch credit union in Toronto to 19 branches across the GTA and Central Ontario, with over 93,000 Members we are proud to serve.

DUCA ranks 4th amongst Ontario's Largest Credit Unions (CCUA Largest 100 Credit Unions) by asset size with over $7.5 billion in on-balance-sheet assets (as of Q4 2024). DUCA delivers comprehensive banking services to both individuals and businesses online, by phone, mobile, and in-branch. DUCA also has one wholly owned subsidiary with 19 branches, Continental Currency Exchange Canada Ltd., acquired in 2022.

DUCA exists to help people Do more, Be more, and Achieve more with their money and their lives. DUCA is also proud to be Canada's first B-Corp Certified credit union. www.duca.com

Faisal Hoque, Assistant Vice President, Leasing, Commercial Banking, DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd., 5255 Yonge Street, 4th Floor, Toronto, ON M2N 6P4, C: 416.475.9259, E: [email protected]