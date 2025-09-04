Drone Industry Soaring as Global Agriculture Drones Market Alone is Projected to Reach $8.03 Billion By 2029

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- The drone industry as a whole is indeed soaring, with impressive growth driven by growing commercial and military applications and supportive governmental policies. Projections show the global market growing significantly, potentially reaching over $85 billion by 2033, with commercial, agricultural, and military sectors being major contributors to this boom. For example, the agriculture drones market in North America is witnessing growth due to demand for optimization of farm management using agricultural drones. Partnerships and the introduction of new products will present profitable prospects for industry participants in the coming five years. The US FAA's exemptions for the use of agriculture drones are anticipated to hold several opportunities for the market. A report from MarketsAndMarkets projected that the global agriculture drones market is projected to grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2024 to reach USD 8.03 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast period. It said: "The need to boost agricultural productivity and the labor shortage drive the agriculture drones market growth. Traditional farming faces labor shortages, increasing the demand for advanced agriculture technologies that enhance productivity and minimize manual labor. For instance, the USDA's 2022 Census of Agriculture revealed a loss of 141,733 farms in the US from 2017 to 2022, highlighting the urgent need for solutions to improve efficiency and promote sustainable farming practices." Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT).

MarketNewsUpdates Logo

MarketsAndMarkets continued: "Favorable government policies, subsidies, and regulations coupled with increasing investments by market players to drive the usage of digital agriculture tools like drones are acting as drivers for the agriculture drone market. Public-private partnerships create innovation in developing tailored solutions to known problems, especially in agriculture, which receives research and development funding from government initiatives. Extension education and training are also brought about, which educates the farmer concerning the capabilities of the drones, thus making the farmer able to utilize the tools appropriately."

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) to Highlight Progress on Drone as a Service and US Defense Business at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the company's participation in multiple upcoming investor conferences across the US and a European roadshow over the next two months. These events feature a combination of presentation opportunities and engagement in one-on-one meetings with key institutional investors, fund managers and family offices. Company executives will highlight the latest developments and progress regarding the company's Drone as a Service business roll out, commercial drone solution developments, and its US defense business advancements.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference – Leading industry keynote speakers, presenting companies, investor one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities for growth companies, private investors, fund managers and institutional participants.

Date: September 8–10, 2025 | Venue: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 – A premier Canadian growth conference for companies and investors, the event brings public companies driving capital markets growth and institutional investors across Canada and the US, highlighting innovation across sectors.

Date: September 18, 2025 | Venue: The St. Regis Toronto, ON

ZenaTech European Investor Roadshow – Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin– ZenaTech's CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., and VP of Corporate Development Linda Montgomery will meet with institutional investors, family offices, and media across three German financial hubs to discuss the company's growth strategy. Those interested in scheduling a meeting can contact the ZenaTech IR team at [email protected].

Dates: September 22–26, 2025 | Venues: Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin

LD Micro Main Event XIX – The premier micro-cap conference features corporate presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Renowned for connecting high-potential microcap companies with institutional investors, the event provides a dynamic platform for one-on-one meetings and presentations across sectors such as AI, robotics, and advanced technology.

Date: October 19–21, 2025 | Venue: Hotel del Coronado, San Diego, CA

Stocktoberfest Presented by StockTwits– A dynamic gathering of traders, creators, and investors designed to foster meaningful conversations around retail investor engagement, market trends, and storytelling in the digital age.

Date: October 20–22, 2025 | Venue: Hotel del Coronado, Coronado, CA

Maxim Group 2025 Growth Summit – A multi-sector investor event connecting emerging growth companies with institutional and retail investors, featuring interactive sessions and networking opportunities across technology, healthcare, and other high-growth sectors.

Date: October 22–23, 2025 | Venue: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY

To participate or book a one-on-one meeting with ZenaTech representatives at one of these events, please refer to the conference website links. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other developments in the drone/UAV industries include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, recently successfully completed operational demonstrations of its Commander 3XL and Flex FPV drones with partner provider MMS Products as part of the U.S. Department of Defense Technology Readiness (T-REX) 24-2 exercise held from August 19–28 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.

Draganfly was one of only four companies invited to conduct live demonstrations of FPV capabilities during the week-long exercise, which was organized by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering in collaboration with the Indiana National Guard.

T-REX 24-2 is a full-scale, multi-domain experimentation event that provides a realistic operational environment for companies invited to showcase cutting-edge technologies that meet urgent warfighter needs. Draganfly's participation included two key platforms: the Commander 3XL UAS, which successfully deployed multiple third-party products using its universal tactical multidrop payload system, reinforcing Draganfly's impact as a force multiplier; and the Flex FPV Recon Drone, which demonstrated ultra-low-latency, close-quarters aerial intelligence in GPS-denied and constrained environments. The FPV system was also used for live over-the-shoulder support and target acquisition for allied forces in simulated operations.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks, recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, American Robotics, will participate in CUAS - IDICE 2025, an international counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (CUAS) event taking place September 9-11 in San Diego, California.

CUAS - IDICE 2025, organized by UAS Norway in cooperation with INTERPOL, brings together global law enforcement, defense, and industry leaders for hands-on CUAS exercises. The event highlights live demonstrations at the Southern U.S. border and collaborative training aimed at advancing technologies and operational strategies to counter evolving drone threats. Attendees will include security officials from the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, international homeland security and intelligence agencies including the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation, representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, and public safety organizations from around the world.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, has recently been awarded "AgTech Innovation of the Year" at the Sixth Annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards.

The Company's line of agricultural sensors, including RedEdge-P, Altum-PT, and the recently released RedEdge-P Green, represents a critical breakthrough in precision agriculture, enabling farmers and agronomists to harness high-resolution multispectral imaging for more efficient, informed, and sustainable crop management. The agriculture industry regularly uses drone-captured data to gain greater crop insights to accurately plan and manage their operations throughout the growing season. This recognition celebrates AgEagle as a cutting-edge solution, shaping the future of agtech.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and provides a corporate update.

"Red Cat is at the forefront of a major transformation in unmanned systems," said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. "With our AS9100 certification, strategic partnerships, and expansion into uncrewed surface vessels, we're entering the second half of 2025 in a strong position. Recent developments—including Secretary Hegseth's announcement on drone dominance, the executive order on shipbuilding, our new Army contract, and a significantly expanded 2026 budget for SRR—signal that next year is shaping up to be a breakthrough moment for Red Cat and the industry as a whole."

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated fifty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)486-1799

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737336/5491005/MarketNewsUpdates.jpg

SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates