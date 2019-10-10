Drone Delivery Canada to Host Open House November 12, 2019 at its New Vaughan Operations Center

TORONTO, Oct. 10 2019 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada 'DDC or the Company' (TSX.V:FLT, OTC – NASDAQ INTL:TAKOF), is pleased to announce it will be conducting an open house event at its new Vaughan Operation Center on November 12, 2019 for shareholders and guests.

The open house will be from; 7pm – 9:30pm on November 12, 2019. Visitors will be able to see DDC's drone delivery technology platform and its delivery drones at its state of the art Operations Center.

For additional information and to RSVP please visit the company's website; www.dronedeliverycanada.com/RSVP

Space is limited, please RSVP as soon as possible.

For more information, please visit www.dronedeliverycanada.com

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

For further information: Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, Telephone: (416) 837-7147, Email: billm@dronedeliverycanada.com

