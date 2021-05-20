Drone Delivery Canada Selected by UBC for Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative

The project will enable defined-route deliveries utilizing DDC's Sparrow drone and its DroneSpot® takeoff and landing zones as well as additional drone flight infrastructure as required. The solution will be used to transport a variety of cargo for the benefit of the Stellat'en First Nation, located in the Fraser Lake area of Central Northern British Columbia, Canada.

DDC and UBC will work towards finalizing a definitive agreement shortly. DDC is expected to commence deployment of site infrastructure summer of 2021 and expects to begin providing drone delivery services under the agreement in the second half of 2021. The drone project term is expected to be 12 months. This deployment will be DDC's fourth First Nations project and its first in British Columbia.

All operations will be conducted in accordance with appropriate Canadian regulations. Flights will be remotely monitored by DDC from its Operations Control Centre located in Vaughan, Ontario.

"We look forward to working with Drone Delivery Canada and all partners on this project for the benefit of the Stellat'en First Nation. Many First Nations communities in B.C. are on lockdown to reduce transmission of COVID-19, which has exacerbated inequitable access to health care supplies and services, ranging from personal protective equipment and medications to laboratory services such as COVID-19 testing and diagnostics for other medical conditions," said Dr. Michael Allard, Vice-Dean, Health Engagement & Partnerships, UBC.

"Based on the isolated location of our community and the needs of our residents, drone transport may enhance our access to COVID-19 testing and medication without traveling and endangering other members of our community," said Chief Robert Michell of the Stellat'en First Nation, located about 100 kilometres west of Prince George. "The futuristic potential of this initiative is exciting. With drone technology, there is so much you can do."

"We are pleased that UBC has chosen Drone Delivery Canada as part of their 'Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative' at the Stellat'en First Nation. The UBC Faculty of Medicine is a recognized global leader and we applaud their initiative to embrace drone delivery to benefit First Nations communities. As an award-winning global leader, DDC is pleased with our continued business successes in the drone delivery industry," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

