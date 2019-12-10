Drone Delivery Canada's Moose Cree First Nation Project Receives First Conditional Funding Approval

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT, OTC: TAKOF) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that on December 3rd, DDC's Moose Cree First Nation's project received the first conditional approval for one of its funding applications, which, subject to entering into a definitive agreement and satisfying any conditions imposed by the funder, would enable Moose Cree First Nation's Remote Communities Initiative to pay DDC for its drone delivery service scheduled for implementation in Q1, 2020.

"As 2019 comes to a close, I am pleased to report the first financial approval for one of many remote community opportunities we are pursuing," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC. "Looking ahead to 2020, DDC will actively seek to close more customers in many different business verticals both in Canada and abroad".

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

