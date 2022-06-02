DRONE DELIVERY CANADA PROJECT WITH EDMONTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMMERCIALLY OPERATIONAL

The project will enable defined-route deliveries from EIA to off-airport property utilizing DDC's Sparrow drone, its DroneSpot ® takeoff and landing zones and the Company's proprietary FLYTE software. The solution will be used to transport a wide variety of cargo for the benefit of Ziing Final Mile and Apple Express, located in the industrial park in Leduc County, Alberta.

DDC has received an upfront fee for the drone route deployed and will receive a monthly fee for professional managed services, pursuant to the terms of the agreements. In addition to other commercial customer projects, this is DDC's first international airport drone solution, through the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), and the first of its kind in the country.

All operations will be conducted in accordance with appropriate Canadian regulations. Flights will be remotely monitored by DDC from its Operations Control Centre located in Vaughan, Ontario.

"We are pleased to move to commercial operations at this project location. We look forward to working with all parties to utilize our patented drone solution to deliver high value goods within a regulated airspace," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "This use case was the first-place winner of the AUVSI XCELLENCE Innovation award and further positions DDC as the clear leader in Canada for drone delivery solutions."

"Edmonton International Airport is a leader in drone operations at airports and we're proud to be the first airport in Canada to have commercial drone delivery services in full operation. Our partnership with DDC is helping create a flight path forward for this growing industry and we know there is tremendous potential still ahead. Congratulations to DDC, Apple Express, Ziing Final Mile and Leduc County for the vision to make this possible," said Myron Keehn, Vice President, Air Service, Business Development, ESG and Government Relations, Edmonton International Airport.

"We're thrilled to work alongside forward-thinking partners like Drone Delivery Canada and Edmonton International Airport," said Chris Higham, President & CEO of Ziing. "With us now moving to full drone commercial operations at EIA we'll begin to see how drone technology can supplement and enhance deliveries within the last mile space."

"We're very pleased to be working with our partners in Edmonton as we continue to seek new and innovative ways to service our customer's ever-expanding needs. Advanced last-mile delivery systems are paramount in meeting consumer expectations now and into the future. Our association with Drone Delivery Canada as an early adopter in drone technology serves to accomplish these crucial objectives" says Nasser Syed, CEO of same-day final mile service provider Apple Express.

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport is a self-funded, not-for-profit corporation whose mandate is to drive economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Edmonton Airports managed Edmonton International Airport (EIA) and owns and operates Villeneuve Airport (VA). EIA is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area. EIA offers non-stop connections to destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. EIA is a major economic driver and has attracted over $1.3 billion in investment to our property over the last few years. EIA's Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for accelerating the development, testing, implementation, and commercialization of technology. EIA's Airport City Sustainability Campus propels new jobs, tourism, and economic diversification – and creates a destination in and around EIA, featuring entertainment, e-commerce, retail, hospitality, cargo/logistics, biopharma, light manufacturing and many other industries. For more information, please visit: www.flyeia.com

About Apple Express Courier Ltd.

In 1985 Apple Express was established as a Toronto-based, local-delivery business. Strong leadership and a strategic vision enabled the company to achieve steady growth. With a view to the future, the company invested in emerging technology and infrastructure to service the world's largest brands. Today, Apple Express provides its customers with strategic transportation and logistics services through the utilization of its people's skills, processes, and technology. Its strategic goal is to take on and aggregate, more and more of its customers' non-strategic processes, particularly as they relate to the "last mile" of their initial and ongoing relationship with their customers. Apple Express delivers highly customized, outsourced, SLA satisfaction and last-mile supply chain solutions for large healthcare, IT, and retail businesses. In 2016, Apple Express was acquired by a wholly owned subsidiary of bpost SA-NV, the Belgian-based international parcel and mail delivery service. For more information, please visit: www.appleexpress.com

About Ziing Final Mile Inc.

Ziing Final Mile Inc. (Ziing) is a wholly owned Canadian company serving clients coast to coast. The Company is an asset light, same day and next day, final mile service provider focused on dedicated and distribution services in a wide range of industries. Ziing has expertise in routing, handling, and timely delivery that meets expectations for its clients and their customers by utilizing integrated, automated, and data-driven solutions. For more information, please visit: www.ziingfinalmile.ca

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]