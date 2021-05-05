Drone Delivery Canada Nominated to Canadian Drone Advisory Committee (CanaDAC)

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce it has been selected as a member of Transport Canada's newly formed Canadian Drone Advisory Committee ("CanaDAC"). DDC will be represented on the committee by Mr. Mark Wuennenberg, the Company's Vice President Regulatory Affairs.

CanaDAC will provide a national forum for industry and other key stakeholders to inform priority government policy and regulatory areas of focus for Transport Canada and advance Canada's thinking on remotely piloted aircraft systems ("RPAS"), more complex beyond visual line-of-sight operations and increasingly automated aircraft.

The committee will focus on topics that pertain to the continued integration of RPAS into the Canadian economy, new ways to use RPAS, and what government and industry needs to do to prepare for these changes.

"We applaud Transport Canada's innovation, collaboration and proactive approach to steering the future of the drone industry in Canada. DDC has a history of supportive ongoing relationships with regulators in Canada, the United States and internationally. As a leader in the drone delivery space, we appreciate the opportunity to continue to work with key agencies to shape the industry," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTCQX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Read more about the Company at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dronedeliverycanada.com

