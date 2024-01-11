DRONE DELIVERY CANADA DRONECARE PROJECT COMMERCIALLY OPERATIONAL

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Further to its press releases dated October 12, 2023, and January 9, 2024, Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC QX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y) or (Frankfurt: ABBA.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce, that effective January 9, 2024, its DroneCare project, with Halton Healthcare Services Corporation ("Halton Healthcare") is commercially operational.

DDC Canary RPA (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DDC Canary RPA (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DDC Canary RPA (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

The DroneCare project will deploy DDC's patented drone delivery solution to establish a new two-way transportation link between two of Halton Healthcare's hospitals, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. This bidirectional route will facilitate the exchange of a variety of critical medical supplies between the two hospitals including but not limited to laboratory blood, urine and tissue specimens requiring testing. Additionally, the Canary Remotely Piloted Aircraft ("RPA") will be used for this project making it the first commercial route for the Canary RPA.

To further optimize efficiency, the Company will make use of the existing heliport at Milton District Hospital, by reconfiguring DDC's DroneSpot™ technology and infrastructure to work with the heliport. This is a testament to our commitment to using existing resources wherever possible to improve healthcare logistics. All operations will be conducted in accordance with applicable Canadian regulations and/or Transport Canada special approvals with flights remotely piloted by DDC from its Operations Control Centre located in Vaughan, Ontario.

"This next phase of RPA systems use in the healthcare segment will build on the success of the several projects DDC has completed within the healthcare industry and demonstrate the healthcare industry's ability to leverage drone technology for the benefit of patients and medical professionals alike. By reducing transportation times and enhancing the security of medical samples, DDC is taking a crucial step toward more efficient and reliable healthcare services," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.

"The DDC team has worked diligently to get this project operational in conjunction with the recently announced Beyond Visual Line of Sight ("BVLOS") approval from Transport Canada for this route. We continue to make inroads in the healthcare segment and demonstrate the benefits of RPA systems and their ability to benefit the healthcare market overall with positive outcomes for patient care. This also marks the first time in the Company's history where we will start to service a contract with BVLOS approval," said Mr. Magirias.

The collaborative effort between Halton Healthcare and DDC has been pivotal in ensuring the steady and successful progression of this initiative. This will pave a bright future for adoption of this technology in all areas of healthcare.

About Halton Healthcare

Halton Healthcare is an award-winning healthcare organization comprised of three community hospitals and numerous community-based services in the growing urban and rural communities of Halton Hills, Milton, and Oakville. Its hospitals - Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - are a part of Halton's rich history and have a long-standing tradition of providing quality care to many generations of area families. It serves a population of more than 400,000 residents.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A3DP5Y or ABBA.F.

