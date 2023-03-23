DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. AWARDED FIRST CONTRACT FOR ITS HEAVY-LIFT CONDOR DRONE FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC QX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y or ABBA.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), it has signed a contract (the "Contract") with the Canadian Government to work with Transport Canada in operating and evaluating DDC's proprietary drone delivery platform using DDC's heavy-lift Condor remote piloted aircraft, the largest drone currently being developed by DDC. The Contract, with a value up to approximately $1.2 million is with the Canadian government's Innovative Solutions Canada program. Under the terms of the Contract, DDC will provide Transport Canada with a Condor drone, and collaborate with Transport Canada in operating, testing and evaluating the capabilities of the Condor drone solution until December 2023. The contract consists of 3 phases:

DDC AWARDED FIRST CONTRACT FOR ITS HEAVY-LIFT CONDOR DRONE FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DDC AWARDED FIRST CONTRACT FOR ITS HEAVY-LIFT CONDOR DRONE FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

(1) Short range flights

(2) Long range endurance flights

(3) Extreme environmental testing

The multi-package payload compartment of the Condor is designed to carry approximately 20 cubic feet of cargo. The Condor measures 22 feet long, 5 feet wide and 7 feet tall. It has a rotor diameter of approximately 20 feet and is capable of vertical takeoff and landing. The Condor is equipped with the Company's proprietary FLYTE management system which is the same platform used in all the Company's cargo delivery drones. The turnkey solution is expected to be marketed in a managed service SaaS business model in Canada and potentially as a licensed managed service internationally, subject to applicable regulation.

Subject to all required regulatory approvals, the increased size and payload capacity of the Condor is expected to unlock a significant number of new potential use case opportunities, including in sectors such as mining, oil and gas, inspection, and emergency preparedness.

"We are extremely excited to provide Transport Canada with our Condor drone and to be involved in the Innovation Solutions Canada program. We look forward to working with Transport Canada to display the full capabilities of the Condor and to potentially offer the Condor platform to all interested government of Canada parties," said Steve Magirias, CEO of DDC. "This contract is made possible through the talent and effort of the DDC team which has worked tirelessly to get our Condor drone developed to achieve this milestone along with potential future milestones."

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer