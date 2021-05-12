Drone Delivery Canada Awarded Third Patent for Its Proprietary Drone Delivery Solution

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that on April 27, 2021, the United States Patent Office granted the Company U.S. Patent No. 10,987,184 for 'Medical or Emergency Package and Method of Use Thereof'.

The patent is directed to DDC's proprietary, portable emergency or medical package. In particular, the patent is directed to the concept of a proprietary package including a number of compartments, where some compartments containing medical equipment(s) are locked. The package also includes a communication device that is detachable from the package so that a user of the package can use the communication device to communicate with remote personnel who, based on such audio/video information received from the user, can open a selected locked compartment to permit access to the medical equipment contained therein.

"This is our third United States Patent Office grant issued. This patent again demonstrates our innovation and the breadth of applications in this disruptive drone delivery industry. Healthcare and emergency medical response are key markets for the Company, and we continue to mark successes," commented Michael Zahra, President & CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "On behalf of the Company I would like to thank all of our dedicated staff who were integral to this accomplishment."

DDC is currently seeking patent protection for other aspects of its technology in the US and other countries.

For information on DDC's first patent, see press release from July 17, 2019: https://dronedeliverycanada.com/resources/drone-delivery-canada-awarded-its-first-us-patent-for-its-proprietary-drone-delivery-technology/

For information on DDC's second patent, see news release from April 22, 2020: https://dronedeliverycanada.com/resources/drone-delivery-canada-awarded-its-second-us-patent-for-its-proprietary-drone-delivery-technology/

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTCQX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Read more about the Company at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dronedeliverycanada.com

