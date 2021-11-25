Drone Delivery Canada Awarded Sixth Patent for Its Proprietary Drone Delivery Solution

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC QX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that on November 23, 2021, the United States Patent Office granted a patent 11,181,933 for DDC's patent application titled 'Location for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing and Taking Off'. This patent is related to DDC's previously granted U.S. patents 10,625,879 and 11,027,858.

The 11,181,933 patent is directed to DDC's drone delivery technology and processes related to managing access to one or more UAV zones. The one or more UAV zones can include a landing zone, a loading zone and/or a take-off zone, as well as battery charging zones for charging the UAV. The patent further relates to controlling access to the UAV zones in collaboration with a flight management system that is responsive to requests by users to allow access to a selected UAV zone.

Corresponding Canadian application remains pending in this case.

"We are pleased to announce our sixth United States Patent Office grant issued. As we further commercialize the business and our solution, technological innovation is a key foundational component and we continue to grow our intellectual property portfolio," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank all of our dedicated staff who were integral to this patent accomplishment."

DDC is currently seeking patent protection for other aspects of its technology.

For information on DDC's other patent and commercial announcements, please visit: https://dronedeliverycanada.com/media-and-press/

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]