Drone Delivery Canada Awarded its Second US Patent for its Proprietary Drone Delivery Technology

TORONTO, April 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada (TSXV: FLT; OTC: TAKOF; Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC"), is pleased to announce on April 21, 2020, the United States Patent Office granted DDC Patent 10,625,879 which covers aspects of DDC's drone delivery technology and processes relating to controlled access zones for UAV landing and takeoff.

The patent is directed to aspects of DDC's proprietary FLYTE management, which is a core component of DDC's drone delivery platform. Additionally, the patent is also directed to aspects of DDC's 'RAILWAY IN THE SKY' concept that is intended to simplify routing and control of delivery drones particularly in crowded urban areas.

"This is our second issued United States Patent Office grant and provides protection for various aspects of our controlled access zones, DRONESPOT®. DRONESPOTS may provide a secure enclosure and other elements to control access, both to secured goods in transit by UAV and to control interaction between individuals and UAVs. This patent win again demonstrates our industry lead in this very disruptive industry," commented Paul Di Benedetto, Chief Technology Officer of Drone Delivery Canada. "On behalf of the Company I would like to thank all of our dedicated staff who were integral in this accomplishment."

DDC is currently seeking patent protection for other aspects of its technology in the US and other countries.

For information on DDC's first patent, see press release from July 17, 2019: https://dronedeliverycanada.com/resources/drone-delivery-canada-awarded-its-first-us-patent-for-its-proprietary-drone-delivery-technology/

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the US OTC market under the symbol TAKOF, and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ / ABB.F

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

