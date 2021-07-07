Drone Delivery Canada Awarded Fifth Patent for its Proprietary Drone Delivery Solution

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) or (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that on July 6th, 2021, the United States Patent Office granted U.S. Patent No. 11,053,021 for DDC's U.S. Patent Application No. 15/796,214 titled 'Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Method for Indicating a Landing Zone'.

The patent is generally directed to DDC's proprietary unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") and a method of landing a UAV at a location. In particular, the patent is directed to a UAV that includes a light source for generating a light beam to define a pattern for a landing zone for the UAV. The light beam has a variable cone angle so that the landing zone indicated by the light source remains of substantially constant area as the UAV descends. A U.S. continuation application as well as a corresponding Canadian application are currently pending.

"We are pleased to announce our fifth United States Patent Office grant issued. This innovation could facilitate identifying an appropriate landing or cargo drop area on a variety of stationary or moving platforms and improve ground safety. As an innovation leader in the drone logistics industry, we continue to grow our intellectual property portfolio. And, with recently released customer announcements, we continue to mark commercial successes as well," commented Michael Zahra, President & CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank all of our dedicated staff who were integral to this patent accomplishment."

DDC is currently seeking patent protection for other aspects of its technology.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTCQX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

