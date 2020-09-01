Drone Delivery Canada Announces Update on Successful Condor Testing

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to provide an update on the Condor drone from successful testing in Foremost, Alberta, Canada.

The Company successfully tested numerous critical aspects of the Condor, including: triple-redundant communications system (satellite, cellular, 900MHz RF); triple-redundant navigational guidance system; triple-redundant autopilot system; monitoring of unmanned flights remotely from DDC's Operations Control Centre in Vaughan, Ontario; general flight stability and performance; and fuel consumption characteristics.

The Company expects to complete further Condor testing in Q4 2020 in preparation for commercialization. A Condor unit is also being prepared for future commercial customer operations. The Company currently has three Condor units.

The Condor is currently the Company's largest drone with an expected range of 200km and payload capacity of 180kg and is fully integrated with the Company's patented FLYTE software system. The solution is marketed in a managed service SaaS business model in Canada and as a licensed managed service internationally.

"We are very pleased with the ongoing successful testing results of the Condor. By the end of 2020 we also expect to have testing on the Robin XL completed. The Sparrow, Robin XL and Condor all have unique use-case applications based on range and payload capabilities, and we are excited to have all three coming to market. Pre-selling efforts are underway and market response has been very favourable in Canada and internationally. We continue to be a leader in the industry with our advanced, proven solution," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

The Company plans to release further videos of the Condor shortly. For a Condor teaser trailer video, please visit: https://youtu.be/TTHJu81_f0k

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

