Drone Delivery Canada Announces Showcase at the Canadian International AutoShow's "Future Tech Hub"

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT, OTC: TAKOF) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to display the Sparrow, the Robin and the Condor delivery drones at the Canadian International AutoShow's Future Tech Hub.

The AutoShow Future Tech Hub, which can be found on the main manufacturer floor on the 800 level in the South Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre downtown Toronto, will bring together several elements that offer a glimpse into the future of transportation. The AutoShow runs from February 14th to 23rd.

"The 2020 Canadian International AutoShow is themed Transformative Times because the transportation industry is, indeed, in the midst of great change. A vehicle is no longer just something to get us from point A to point B," says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. "We are seeing automation potentially easing gridlock with new ways to deliver packages and goods and we are getting more efficient and environmentally aware."

"Technology is changing the way we do almost everything, and some of those impacts will be encapsulated in the Future Tech Hub, a special installation at the AutoShow showcasing some of the new and innovative technologies transforming the world of transportation," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC. "We are honoured to showcase three of our drones for the public, customers, shareholders and media to see. As a leader in the drone logistics industry, we have commercialized our business, and, with the assistance of our sales agent, Air Canada (TSX: AC), we are signing and implementing revenue customers. This industry is experiencing exponential growth globally and we're excited to be part of it."

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ. www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com

About the Canadian International AutoShow, presented by The Toronto Star and wheels.ca

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 360,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country's largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year. www.AutoShow.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada

For further information: Capital Markets: Mr. Richard Buzbuzian, Telephone: (647) 501-3290, Email: [email protected]deliverycanada.com; Investor Relations: Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 837-7147, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dronedeliverycanada.com

