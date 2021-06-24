Drone Delivery Canada Announces Extension of Commercial Agreement with DSV Canada

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, DDC will continue operations with its Sparrow drone, existing in-place DroneSpot® depots and related infrastructure, and will upgrade the project to the Robin XL when commercially available, expected in 2021. This is expected to be DDC's first Robin XL project. The Agreement has an indefinite term and provides for a monthly fee for professional services by DDC.

All operations will be conducted in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada flight authorizations. Flights will be remotely monitored by DDC from its commercial operations centre located in Vaughan, Ontario.

"We are pleased to announce the renewal and expansion of our partnership with DSV Canada. DSV is a global leader in logistics and is a perfect fit as a scalable customer for us," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC. "This is expected to be our first Robin XL project. We anticipate transporting a variety of cargo including time sensitive, and dangerous goods, thus further advancing the drone delivery industry in Canada. We continue to work with DSV to identify new additional routes for our drone delivery solution."

"DSV Canada is dedicated to delivering innovative and integrated supply chain solutions," said Martin Roos, Managing Director of DSV Air & Sea Inc. Canada. "With a global view in mind, our focus is on continuously optimizing our local partners' supply chains. That means, a long-term vision that opens up new markets and service offerings. Our strong partnership with Air Canada Cargo and DDC will offer our current and potential clients best-in-class solutions and service excellence that explores the potential of drone innovation. We have looked to overcome some of today's challenges by investing in tomorrow's opportunities, and look forward to next steps."

About DSV

DSV – Global Transport and Logistics provides and manages supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day – from the small family run business to the large global corporation.

Our reach is global, yet our presence is local and close to our customers. 56,000 employees in more than 80 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. Read more at: www.ca.dsv.com

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

