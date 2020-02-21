Drone Delivery Canada Announces Commercial Testing to Start for its Heavy-Lift, Long-Range Cargo Delivery Drone - The Condor

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada 'DDC' or the 'Company' (TSX.V: FLT, OTC: TAKOF), is pleased to announce that it will begin the commercialization of the Condor. The Condor has a lifting capability of 180kgs (400lbs) of payload, a travel range of 200kms and an operating speed of 120kph. The multi-package payload compartment is designed to carry approximately 20 cubic feet of cargo.

This phase of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight testing will take place at the Foremost UAS Test Range in Alberta in the summer of 2020 under a Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC), anticipated in Q2 2020. The Company is in discussions with various potential customers, who all have expressed strong interest in the Condor once finalizing commercial testing in Foremost.

"Market response to the Condor has been overwhelmingly strong. The capabilities of the Condor simply address many social (medical, pharmaceutical, remote communities, humanitarian aid, etc) and economic (mining, oil & gas, courier, etc) use-cases being requested by DDC's customers. These requests are happening globally," said Michael Zahra, President and CEO. "Based on direct market feedback, this will be a game-changer for the Company, our customers and the industry overall. Additionally, DDC's patented FLYTE system is airframe agnostic, meaning it can easily be integrated onto future DDC or 3rd party drones and rotary or fixed-wing manned aircraft to allow the Company to offer a strong technology roadmap for even heavier-lift and longer-range drones in the future."

The Condor measures 22 feet long, 5 feet wide and 7 feet tall. It has a rotor diameter of approximately 20 feet and is capable of vertical takeoff and landing. It is equipped with DDC's proprietary FLYTE management system which is the same platform used in all of DDC's cargo delivery drones.

The Company is active in deploying commercial agreements previously announced and anticipates seeing operations start in Q1 with revenue generating agreements.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol .

About the Foremost Test Range

The Foremost Test Range is a permanent Restricted Airspace area for flying Unmanned Aircraft Systems, located in Southeast Alberta. The airspace is particularly attractive for companies that wish to conduct beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) test flights. The test range provides 700 square nautical miles (2400 square kilometres) of airspace designated for drone operations up to 18,000 feet above sea level.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

