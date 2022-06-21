DRONE DELIVERY CANADA ANNOUNCES CARE BY AIR PROJECT WITH HALTON HEALTHCARE & DSV CANADA

This initiative was developed in collaboration with McMaster University ("MU") through DSV as their current logistics partner. MU's expertise, in the medical field, will benefit from the learnings collected throughout the project, ultimately interested in integrating drones into the nuclear isotope supply chain. The Parties shall cooperate and work in compliance with all applicable civil aviation authorities (i.e., Transport Canada, NAV Canada).

The anticipated route for this revenue generating pilot project will be between Milton, Ontario (DSV Canada's head office in Milton) and Oakville, Ontario (Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital), relying on DSV's existing DroneSpot® takeoff and landing infrastructure and setting up additional infrastructure at the hospital. Operations are expected to commence in Q3 2022 for a project duration of 6 months. DSV's intra-site route will continue to be operational in parallel.

"Healthcare is constantly evolving and so is the technology that supports it. We are excited to be on the forefront of this innovative delivery system and look forward to working with our partners to further develop this technology for healthcare", said Hilary Rodrigues, SVP Corporate Services, Performance & CFO, Halton Healthcare.

"As a leader in global logistics, DSV is continually focused on growth and innovation. The Care by Air Project represents a critical step towards optimizing supply chains that rely on time-sensitive and critical care medical cargo.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the need for urgent healthcare transportation to be innovated further. With new needs come new solutions. We are excited to take this next step in drone logistics by partnering as the hub for deliveries to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. We are proud to play an integral role in developing drone delivery routes that will benefit Halton Region's healthcare system and patient care", said Martin Roos, Managing Director, DSV Air & Sea Inc., Canada.

"Drones are a potentially transformative technology for solving transportation challenges associated with short-lived medical isotope products. We're really excited to be involved in this project"2, said Andrea Armstrong, Research Scientist at McMaster University.

"The healthcare vertical market is an area of high interest for DDC, with significant potential future opportunities from a perspective of time-critical deliveries, high-value and high-risk cargo utilizing our unique turnkey drone delivery solution. This project is a great fit to demonstrate a new efficient way to transport medical goods from DSV Milton to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. It will also allow us to explore additional connecting air routes, through DSV, in the future", said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.

About Halton Healthcare

Halton Healthcare is an award-winning healthcare organization comprised of three community hospitals and numerous community-based services in the growing urban and rural communities of Halton Hills, Milton, and Oakville. Reflecting the dynamic communities we serve, we take pride in offering some of the finest technology and healthcare expertise available in southwestern Ontario. Our hospitals - Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - are very much a part of Halton's rich history and have a long-standing tradition of providing quality care to many generations of area families. Together, we serve a population of more than 400,000 residents. Read more at: https://www.haltonhealthcare.com

About DSV

DSV – Global Transport and Logistics provides and manages supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day – from the small family run business to the large global corporation.

Our reach is global, yet our presence is local and close to our customers. 75,000 employees in more than 90 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. Read more at: www.dsv.com

About McMaster University

Located in Hamilton, Ontario, McMaster University is Canada's most research-intensive university, and the nation's preeminent nuclear research institution. McMaster has maintained active research programs in nuclear science and engineering for more than 65 years and is home to a unique suite of world-class nuclear research facilities that enable discoveries in medicine, clean energy, nuclear safety, advanced materials and environmental science.

McMaster is a global leader in medical isotope research, development, and production, providing personalized cancer treatments for more than 70,000 patients every year. As a proven innovator in the medical isotope sector, we are committed to translating research results into deployable outcomes that can meet the complex challenges that exist in this space. Through collaboration with partners and stakeholders, we seek to develop innovative solutions that advance human and societal health, while helping to create a Brighter World. Read more at:

https://nuclear.mcmaster.ca

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

