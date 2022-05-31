DRONE DELIVERY CANADA ANNOUNCES APPROVAL FOR COMMERCIAL BVLOS DRONE DELIVERY OPERATIONS FOR UBC'S REMOTE COMMUNITIES DTI PROGRAM

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) or (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that it has received a Special Flight Operations Certificate ("SFOC") from Transport Canada, issued on May 18, 2022, for Beyond Visual Line of Sight ("BVLOS") commercial drone delivery for its University of British Columbia ("UBC") Faculty of Medicine's 'Remote Communities Drone Transport Initiative' ("DTI") program (drone deliveries between Village of Fraser Lake ("VFL") and Stellat'en First Nation ("SFN").

The DTI program is currently utilizing the Company's drone logistics solution to enable a defined two-way delivery flight route, using the Sparrow drone and its DroneSpot™ takeoff and landing zones, to transport a variety of cargo for the benefit of the Stellat'en First Nation and the Village of Fraser Lake, located in Central Northern British Columbia, Canada. All operations will be conducted in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada flight authorizations. Flights will be monitored by DDC using the Company's proprietary FLYTE software system as a managed service.

"We are very pleased to move to BVLOS operations for UBC's DTI program. This new SFOC approval is another testament in demonstrating effective and efficient operations and further allows the commercial viability of drone logistics solutions within the healthcare vertical market. We are also very appreciative of our collaborative relationship with Transport Canada and their overarching support of the industry," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]