Drone Delivery Canada Announces Approval for Commercial BVLOS Drone Delivery Operations

BFN is currently utilizing the Company's drone logistics solution to enable a defined two-way delivery flight route from/to BFN mainland to/from the BFN Christian Island using the Sparrow drone and its DroneSpot TM takeoff and landing zones. All operations will be conducted in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada flight authorizations. Flights will be monitored by DDC using the Company's proprietary FLYTE software system as a managed service.

"As a clear leader in the drone delivery market, we are pleased to achieve yet another Company milestone as we continue to shape the overall industry. We have been flying at BFN since September, and we are excited to be able to move to BVLOS operations, providing a more effective and efficient operation. This commercial COVID-19 operation, and this new SFOC approval, further demonstrate the commercial, healthcare and advanced technological capabilities of our drone logistics solution. We are grateful to Transport Canada for their overall support of the industry, especially during the pandemic, and we are proud of the collaborative relationship we have built with them," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

