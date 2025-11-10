Driving the Future of Global Travel: Trip.com Group Showcases Asia's Tourism Power at Global Partner Summit in Türkiye, Unveils New Innovations and Opportunities

ISTANBUL, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- At the crossroads of continents, Trip.com Group convened industry leaders and partners in Istanbul for the 2025 Global Partner Summit, reaffirming its vision to drive innovation, strengthen collaboration, and champion sustainable growth.

The summit unveiled new milestones and strategies designed to transform global travel experiences for both customers and partners. The event also marked an expansion of Trip.com Group's partnership with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), further reinforcing Asia–Europe travel cooperation and highlighting Türkiye's role as a key hub in the global tourism landscape.

Driving Growth and Innovation

At the Istanbul Congress Centre, Trip.com Group Co-founder and Chairman Mr James Liang highlighted the importance of innovation in travel, be it to enhance efficiency through AI, elevate unique experiences, or champion social responsibility.

"Travel is one of the most powerful manifestations of human innovation and ingenuity," he shared. "Transformative innovations, like those empowered by AI, are redefining how people explore, connect, and experience the world, while opening new frontiers of possibility. At Trip.com Group, we aim to push boundaries, foster collaboration, and forge pathways to a smarter, more sustainable future. Let us innovate boldly and travel far -- for a flourishing humanity."

A standout among the Group's AI innovations is Trip.Planner, which provides hyper-personalised itineraries, real-time transport integration, and access to over 20 million points of interest. Mr Liang also highlighted content-enabled innovation with AI-driven recommendation platform Trip.Best, trending happenings guide Trip.Pulse, and Trip.Events, which highlight concerts, sports events and exhibitions. These help travellers craft bespoke journeys through curation and inspiration.

Trip.Best now features new thematic categories to simplify travellers' choices. In its Family-Friendly Hotels section, properties are evaluated across five key dimensions: facilities, activities, services, certifications, and nearby entertainment.

Together with the in-app social platform Trip Moments and practical travel tips from Travel Guides, these features form Trip Community, the Group's integrated ecosystem to support travellers in moving from inspiration to booking.

Mr Liang further emphasised innovation in elevating unique travel experiences, such as through the Trip.com Group Tourism Innovation Awards, a global awards programme that honours outstanding innovation in tourism across fields such as cultural heritage, sustainability, and technology. Winners include the Grand Egyptian Museum in Egypt and the multi-sensory show Afterlife at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Shaping the Future of Global Travel

Amid a rapidly changing global travel landscape, Trip.com Group reaffirmed its leadership with a strategy attuned to rising consumer demand and shifting market trends.

Ms Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Trip.com Group, spotlighted the company's strong growth, with total bookings on Trip.com surging by 60% year-on-year for the first half of 2025, a milestone she attributed to a combination of resilient consumer confidence and the success of our global expansion strategy.

"This is a defining moment for our industry -- an opportunity to reimagine how we create shared value across the global travel ecosystem," Ms Sun continued. "Guided by our 3T pillars -- talent, technology and trust -- we are deepening partnerships worldwide to unlock growth in areas such as event-driven travel, elderly-friendly experiences, and emerging markets. Together with our partners, we will constantly identify opportunities in three emerging trends -- long-tail destinations, long-haul journeys, and longer stays."

Looking ahead, Ms Sun added that evolving customer expectations are reshaping the future of travel. "As travellers seek more meaningful, personalised, and seamless journeys, we are combining our global reach with local insights and data-driven innovation to deliver inclusive and inspiring experiences. Through continuous innovation and our ongoing commitment to service excellence, we are empowering travellers and partners alike to connect with the world in deeper, more meaningful ways."

Event-driven travel is on the rise, powered by travellers' growing passion for cultural and entertainment experiences. Trip.com Group's ticket-and-hotel bundle packages have attracted over 10 million customers worldwide, with more than 1,000 performances and sports events sold on the platform last year.

In the accommodations sector, Trip.com Group is prioritising high-value segments such as inbound travel, concerts and events, wellness retreats, and pet-friendly stays, which are driving incremental revenue and partner growth.

Within attractions and tours, the Group is expanding offerings for the silver generation, a segment that has recorded 100% growth from the end of 2024 to mid-2025, with a preference for small private group tours and premium customised experiences for high-net-worth travellers looking for curated, exclusive access.

In business travel, Trip.Biz has launched a comprehensive global solutions suite integrating inventory, payments, settlements, products, and services, enabling enterprises to configure tailored corporate travel programmes efficiently. By the end of 2025, Trip.Biz will be active in over 30 markets, ensuring consistent, localised support and reinforcing the Group's position in the global corporate travel ecosystem.

Strengthening Asia–Europe Collaboration

The summit also marked the expansion of Trip.com Group's partnership with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), first established in 2022. The enhanced collaboration now spans air connectivity, flight frequencies, accommodation, tours, attraction tickets, local experiences, and comprehensive tourism packages, all supported by Trip.com Group's global data and technology capabilities.

The opening of Trip.com Group's Istanbul office in November 2024 underscores the company's long-term commitment to Türkiye and the wider region, where traveller engagement has accelerated by over 50% year-on-year. Top-visited cities include Istanbul, Antalya and Izmir, according to the Group's booking data.

Ms Sun shared, "Together with our partners, we will continue creating new possibilities for travellers around the world to discover and experience inspiring destinations like Türkiye -- supporting local economies and building bridges of understanding, progress, and a better world."

Looking ahead, Trip.com Group remains focused on strengthening its global partnerships and advancing its technology ecosystem to bring the world closer together, one journey at a time.

