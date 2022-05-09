Driven by Good™: CAA Manitoba announces brand platform, new tagline

The new brand platform was created in partnership with BIMM and reinforces why CAA was named the most trusted brand in Canada for the third year in a row in the annual Gustavson Brand Trust Index, released last week.

"This new marketing approach will help CAA Members create a deeper, more emotional connection to our brand," said Rhonda English, chief marketing officer, CAA Club Group of Companies. "For more than 115 years, we have been helping people through advocacy and roadside assistance and for decades with travel and insurance. CAA has been approaching business in a positive and impactful way since its inception and it is time to align our marketing and communications accordingly."

Driven by Good™ was inspired by the people who work at CAA MB and how they strive to do the right thing for Members and customers every day. It was inspired by a vision of a world where people who, when faced with a choice to do the easy thing, the reactionary thing, the thing that best serves them, pause, and make a choice to do good.

As the platform and tagline were developed, CAA collected more than 250 stories of Associates going above and beyond to do the right thing in their day-to-day lives. Stories like the colleague who cleared all the vehicles of snow in her apartment parking lot after a nasty snowfall. Or the Associate, an amateur photographer, who set up his garage like a photo studio so he could take photos of his neighbour's ill child and her father. Or the co-worker who scrambled to find a coat and warm clothing to help someone in distress.

"All of these stories, big and small, show how CAA is made up of Associates who are truly driven by doing good in the world. We are proud that our Associates bring this same approach to their work, showing that as an organization we aren't driven by profit, we are focused on keeping Members safe and adding value to their day-to-day lives," continued English. "We are inspired by these kind and courageous acts, which represent a world that we want to be a part of and contribute to."

The first campaign that is part of the new brand platform launches today, to begin to tell CAA's story in this new way. It is focused on inviting our audience into the 'World of Good' that we all want to live in. It showcases the good choices that people make that we at CAA are inspired by every day. It also draws on stories and experiences from Associates across the organization focused on how we are Driven by Good™.

For more information and to see CAA's newest brand spot, go to www.caamanitoba.com/driven-by-good.

About CAA Manitoba

CAA Manitoba is a trusted Member-based organization that provides products and services that are essential to Members' safety and peace of mind. With more than 210,000 Members in the province, CAA Manitoba advocates on issues such as road safety and infrastructure, the environment, seniors' mobility, and consumer protection. From legendary 24-hour emergency roadside assistance to expert automotive, travel and insurance services, a CAA Manitoba membership offers a great range of savings, rewards, and benefits. For more information, visit caamanitoba.com.

SOURCE CAA Manitoba

For further information: Elisha Dacey, Communications Manager, C: (204) 290-8009, E: [email protected]