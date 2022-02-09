DRILLING TO RECOMMENCE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce mobilization for the 2022 drill program. Crews are presently arriving on-site, and drilling is expected to commence within the next week. The initial 2022 program will be a continuation of the 2021 program looking for deeper, higher-grade mineralization, with an initial 20,000 metres planned. Results from the 2020-2021 program are demonstrating the potential for more extensive and higher-grade gold mineralization on the project intersecting numerous assays intervals over 30 g/t Au, more than any previous program.

Drilling will continue to focus on further expanding and defining the higher-grade Cleary Vein System (CVS), the identification of which has significant implications for both the grade and tonnage potential of the project. Numerous high-grade intercepts have been reported within the broad zones of mineralization and although the complex nature of the mineralization at Golden Summit makes it challenging to connect individual high-grade intersections into cohesive units. These broader zones are expected to substantially boost the average grade for a bulk mineable project, well above the historic 0.69 gpt resource grade average as well as contribute to an overall increased resource.

Holes will continue to target the down-dip extent of the higher-grade vein zones found within the historic Cleary, Colorado, Wackwitz, and Wyoming veins as well their broader enveloping stockwork zones. Holes drilled in 2021 south of the previous drilling have intersected significant veining, quartz breccia, and visible gold in areas with no previous drilling. The 2022 program will include further infill drilling to delineate the area to the south of the Cleary Vein Swarm and the area between the Dolphin and the Cleary where previous high-grade intercepts were reported.

Oriented core will continue to be used to better define the orientation of the higher-grade intervals. Mineralization at Golden Summit occurs in three main forms, a) intrusive hosted quartz-sulfide stockwork veinlets (such as the Dolphin), b) auriferous quartz-sulfide veins (historic underground mines), and c) shear-hosted gold-bearing veinlets. All three are part of a large-scale intrusive-related gold system on the property with the Dolphin intrusive as the apparent source of the mineralization. Significantly, during 2021 intrusive rocks were intersected on the Cleary side at depth further strengthening Freegold's interpretation that the Dolphin intrusive may underlie Cleary at depth, and that Cleary may be fault down-dropped on the east side of Bedrock Creek.

In addition, drill testing will also be undertaken on other areas of the project that have the potential to host additional mineralization. The 2020-2021 drilling results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate later in 2022.

Over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 48 holes. Drilling for 2021 wrapped up in mid-December with cutting and sampling continuing over the winter break to expedite results.

Drill cores are logged, photographed, and cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analyses by ALS Global Ltd and Bureau Veritas, with sample preparation carried out in Fairbanks with subsequent studies performed primarily using their Vancouver, Reno and Hermosillo, Mexico facilities. Freegold will continue to report assays as they are finalized. A sample quality control/quality assurance program is in place. Commercial assaying remains extremely slow due in part to COVID constraints. Freegold and other explorers worldwide are continuing to experience significant delays.

Freegold will continue to operate a full-service camp at Golden Summit with stringent COVID‐19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, PGeo – Vice President Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska. It holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood, where a ~3,400-meter program was completed in 2021. Assays are pending.

