DRILLING OF METEYSACA VEIN RETURNS BONANZA-GRADE INTERCEPTS AT AgMR's RELIQUIAS MINE

Highlights

Underground drilling identified several high-grade silver-polymetallic intercepts in the Meteysaca vein and adjacent vein splays, including:

1.55m @ 812.7 g/t Ag, 0.75% Pb, 2.17% Zn, 0.27% Cu, and 0.36 g/t Au in the Meteysaca vein , in drill hole SMR-57-22-MTS, including

0.55m @ 2240.0 g/t Ag, 1.40% Pb, 4.80% Zn, 0.71% Cu, and 0.96 g/t Au

0.85m @ 434.8 g/t Ag, 1.28% Pb, 2.11% Zn, 0.13% Cu, and 0.29 g/t Au, in a splay of the Meteysaca vein , in hole SMR-58-22-MTS,

1.10m @ 244.8 g/t Ag, 3.85% Pb, 7.72% Zn, 0.59% Cu, and 0.65 g/t Au, in the Meteysaca vein , in drill hole SMR-55-22-MTS

0.55m @ 320.0 g/t Ag, 2.90% Pb, 2.50% Zn, 0.23% Cu, and 1.72 g/t Au, in a splay of the Meteysaca vein , in drill hole SMR-47-22-MTS

0.55m @ 425.0 g/t Ag, 2.00% Pb, 1.30% Zn, 0.16% Cu, and 0.39 g/t Au in the Meteysaca vein , in drill hole SMR-52-22-MTS

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional results from its 2022 underground drilling campaign at the Company's Reliquias silver mine in Huancavelica, central Peru.1 Last year's drill program was completed in mid-December, with a total of 16,955 metres drilled in 71 bore holes. The assay results of all 12 holes drilled to test the Meteysaca vein are reported in this release (Table 1).

Fig.1: Plan view of underground drilling program at the Reliquias silver mine, showing traces of drill holes completed in 2022 (in blue). The twelve holes reported in this release are labelled and highlighted in bold green lines. Additionally, underground workings, main mineralized veins, and drill platforms are displayed. Inset map shows Reliquias property block with locations of both silver mines and the processing plant. (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.) Table 1: Weighted assay results of twelve drill holes testing the Meteysaca vein. The last column of the table indicates if the intercept corresponds to the main Meteysaca vein (MTS) or to a vein splay. (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.) Fig.2: Photos of drill core, taken before cutting core in half for sampling. Mineralized intervals are highlighted with red outlines; top picture: drill hole SMR-057-22-MTS, mineralized interval from 153.20 to 154.75 m depth consists of a white-light grey quartz vein with silver sulpho-salts, galena, sphalerite, and pyrite, locally brecciated; assay results returned 812.7g/t Ag, 0.75% Pb, 2.17% Zn, 0.27% Cu, and 0.36 g/t Au; bottom picture: drill hole SMR-058-22-MTS, mineralized interval from 86.55& to 87.40 m depth; hydrothermal breccia& with sulphide patches and veinlets in gangue of quartz and clay minerals, strongly fractured, showing silver sulpho-salts, sphalerite, galena; intercept assayed 434.8 g/t Ag, 1.28% Pb, 2.10% Zn, 0.13% Cu, and 0.29 g/t Au. (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.)

For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report—Castrovirreyna Project, Peru, dated October 6, 2021, amended November 18, 2021, effective date August 17, 2021, available on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Alfredo Bazo, President and CEO, commented: "Based on underground mapping and sampling of the Meteysaca vein along the 415 m level (see press release of September 8, 2022), we know that this structure is relatively consistent in width, though on average slightly narrower than the other main structures. The results reported today surpassed our expectations regarding the vein thickness below the 415 m level. We are thrilled to see the silver content reaching bonanza grades between 20 oz and up to 70 oz Ag in various intercepts. Furthermore, several vein intersections returned very promising gold grades between 1.00 and 2.55 g/t Au. Due to its elevated metal content, the Meteysaca structure is expected to be included in the initial mine development work programmed to start in late Q3 2023."

The following table shows the detailed results of mineralized intercepts encountered in the drill holes reported in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Alfredo Bazo, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Antonio Cruz, an independent consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report—Castrovirreyna Project, Peru, dated October 6, 2021, amended November 18, 2021, effective date August 17, 2021, available at https://sedar.com.

For further information about our drill program, including cross sections of the main veins with drill hole locations, please refer to our corporate presentation, available on our website at www.agmr.ca

Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 36,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Silver Mountain follows systematic and rigorous sampling and analytical protocols which meet industry standards. These protocols are summarized below.

All drill holes are diamond core holes with HQ or NQ core diameters. Drill core is collected at the underground drill site where recovery measurements are taken before the core is transported by truck to the core logging facility at the Caudalosa Grande mine camp, where it is photographed and geologically logged. The core is then cut in half with a diamond saw blade with half the sample retained in the core box for future reference and the other half placed into a pre-labelled plastic bag, sealed with a plastic zip tie, and identified with a unique sample number. The core is typically sampled over a 1-2 metre sample interval unless the geologist determines the presence of an important geological contact. The bagged samples are then stored in a secure area pending shipment to a certified laboratory sample preparation facility. Samples are sent by batch to the ALS laboratory in Lima for assay. Silver Mountain independently inserts certified control standards, fine and coarse blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream to monitor data quality. These standards are inserted "blindly" to the laboratory in the sample sequence prior to departure from the core storage facilities. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed, and pulverized and then analyzed using a fire assay-AA finish analysis for gold and a full multi-acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for other elements. Samples with results that exceed maximum detection values for the main elements of interest (Ag, Zn, Pb, Cu) are re-analyzed using precise ore-grade ICP analytical techniques, while high gold values are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

