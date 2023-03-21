Drilling at Trundle intersects shallow mineralisation
Mar 21, 2023, 05:30 ET
- Kincora's first drill holes into three prospects at the Trundle project have intersected significant zones of mineralisation at shallow depths
- Dunn's North prospect (hole TRDD035)
- 12.5m @ 2.77g/t gold from 77.5m, including 2m @ 14.2g/t gold
- Multiple phase complex with porphyritic quartz-sulfide veins occurring in both near surface intrusive bodies and volcanic sandstone wall-rock
- Dunn's South prospect (hole TRDD036)
- 31m @ 0.49g/t gold, 0.25% copper and 55ppm molybdenum from 65.9m, including:
- 8.6m @ 1.21g/t gold, 0.26% copper & 90ppm molybdenum from 65.9m, with 1m @ 6.88g/t gold, 0.30% copper & 46ppm molybdenum
- 4.5m @ 0.50g/t gold, 0.79% copper & 180ppm molybdenum from 92.4m, with 0.5m @ 1.72g/t gold, 2.54% copper & 721ppm molybdenum
- Multiple phase intrusive complex with zones of high gold-copper and molybdenum grades suggesting a proximal setting.
- Botfield prospect (hole TRDD037)
- Assay results pending, but notable zones of visible mineralisation have been prioritized and include:
- Coarse chalcopyrite-bornite-pyrite epithermal veins (from 128-132m)
- Massive magnetite pyrite-chalcopyrite skarn (>80% magnetite, from 376-407m)
- Banded magnetite-pyroxene-feldspar skarn with pyrite-chalcopyrite (<30% magnetite from 407-425m)
- The Botfield prospect is interpreted to be an uplifted block, in the order of almost 500m, to the immediately adjacent Southern Extension Zone discovery
- Drilling is ongoing at the North-East Gold Zone prospect (hole TRDD038)
- High priority follow up hole at the Botfield prospect is planned testing the up-dip coincident magnetic and Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability high anomaly cores
- Kincora notes two neighbouring explorers drilling at the western and southern extensions of the Trundle project
MELBOURNE, Australia, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update from the new phase of drilling at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.
The drilling is testing 5 shallow large-scale porphyry and porphyry-related skarn targets across the 3.2km strike of the mineralised magnetic complex at the southern portion of the Trundle license.
John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted:
"Kincora's first three drill holes from the current drill program at Trundle have been very encouraging, with all having intersected zones of potential ore grade mineralisation at relatively shallow depths.
The Botfield massive, mineralised magnetite skarn intersection has indicated that the 0.75-1km long Botfield magnetic high anomaly is likely caused by a large magnetite skarn body. This is interpreted to be part of a very large porphyry-related copper-gold system. The magnetic anomaly had not been tested effectively by historic drilling. The Botfield prospect will be followed up by a priority hole into the core of the magnetic anomaly 250m further to the east.
We believe the Botfield skarn is the uplifted, nearer surface part of the extensive and well mineralised skarn system at our previously discovered Southern Extension Zone. Botfield hole TRDD037 intersected massive magnetite skarn from only 330 metres vertical depth compared to 710 metres vertical depth in TRDD032 located 430 metres to the west.
Additionally, intersecting porphyry style mineralisation at shallow depths with good grades at the Dunn's North and South prospects, located 640 metres apart, provides significant encouragement in a new area of exploration. Our understanding of these new prospects has been greatly improved with gold and porphyry A veins logged at Dunn's North and gold, copper and notably high molybdenum grades at Dunn's South. A review of these prospects, and adjacent open prospects, is ongoing."
Figure 1: Kincora's ongoing phase of drilling at the Trundle project is testing 5 adjacent system targets across a 3.2km mineralised and magnetic system complex (Dunn's North, Dunn's South, NE-Gold Zone, Botfield and the Southern Extension Zone (SEZ)). Neighbouring explorer drilling is testing the western and southern extensions of existing known mineralised systems and potential common targets.
Kincora's new phase of drilling at the Trundle project commenced in January 1, and is testing 5 adjacent systems and separate large-scale porphyry targets across an existing 3.2km mineralised strike – see Figure 1.
Assay results have been returned for Kincora's first holes at the Dunn's North and Dunn's South prospects, located 640m metres apart. These assays have confirmed significant zones of potentially ore grade porphyry mineralisation at shallow depths – see Tables 1 and 2. Petrology and fertility analysis is pending with a review commenced of these prospects, and adjacent open prospects, for follow up exploration.
While assay results are pending for the first hole drilled at the Botfield prospect, notable zones of visible mineralisation have been prioritized. These include a zone of coarse chalcopyrite-bornite-pyrite epithermal veins, as well as massive and banded magnetite pyrite-chalcopyrite skarn horizons.
A step out hole from previous shallow intrusive mineralisation at the North-East Gold Zone is in progress, with a priority follow up hole at the Botfield prospect then planned.
Kincora's first hole at the Botfield prospect, TRDD037, sought to test for the first time a large magnetic high complex coincident with shallow anomalous copper-gold and an IP chargeability high anomaly.
The concept Kincora sought to test was of a large untested skarn and/or porphyry complex, potentially associated with the emerging Southern Extension Zone (SEZ) discovery. This discovery was made by Kincora in the past 18 months to the west, and the southern extension of the multiple phase intrusive complexes intersected by Kincora and previous explorer drilling.
While assay results are pending, notable zones of visible mineralisation have been prioritized and include:
- Coarse banded chalcopyrite-bornite-pyrite epithermal veins (from 128-132m)
- Massive magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite skarn (>80% magnetite, from 376-407m)
- Banded magnetite-pyroxene-feldspar skarn with pyrite and chalcopyrite (<30% magnetite from 407-425m)
Hole TRDD037 supports the current working interpretation that the Botfield prospect is located in an uplifted block, in the order of almost 500m, to the immediately adjacent SEZ prospect across an interpreted significant N-S fault zone – see Figures 1 and 2.
The relatively shallow chalcopyrite-bornite-pyrite epithermal veins are new to the project, and support vectors to a more proximal and prospective level in porphyry system - see Photo 1 (a).
Hole TRDD037 intersected over 30 metres of massive magnetite skarn from only 330 metres vertical depth (see Photo 1 (b)) compared to an interpreted equivalent horizon of 34 metres from 710 metres vertical depth in TRDD032, located 430 metres to the west, with similar stratigraphic horizons above and below these zones.
The geophysical inversions and targets for TRDD037 correlate well with visual logging and current interpretations of the returned diamond core, benefiting from the relatively shallow depths and width of the massive magnetic zone and associated sulphides.
The Botfield prospect has been prioritised for follow up. Planned hole TRDD039 will step out a further 250 metres to the east testing the up-dip coincident magnetic and induced polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly cores, and at potentially open-pitable depths.
Assay results from completed hole TRDD037, and planned TRDD039, will assist in determining the next phases of drilling at the Botfield and SEZ prospects.
As announced in December 20222, Kincora has been awarded a drilling grant from the latest New Frontiers Exploration program by the New South Wales State Government to follow up the intersected 34m @ 1.45 g/t gold and 0.25% copper in skarn, including an interpreted porphyry vein that drove 2m at 19.9 g/t gold and 2.43% copper (hole TRDD032) within the SEZ 3.
Photo 1: Examples of key high grade mineralised zones from hole TRDD037
Assay results pending
(a) Strong hematite-chlorite alteration overprinted by quartz-sericite-carbonate veins hosting coarse chalcopyrite-bornite-pyrite @ 128.6-131.5m.
Core box-47 photo @ 128.20-131.46m with insert photo @ 131.4m.
(b) Massive magnetite skarn (>80% magnetite) with minor patches of garnet (brown) and pyroxene (tan-green) @ 376.3-406.8m. Disseminated pyrite -/+ disseminated/blebs of chalcopyrite. Minor patches of retrograde calcite and orthoclase fill voids and fractures.
Core box-122 photo @ 375.74-379.09m with insert photo @ 377.3m.
Figure 2: The Botfield prospect is interpreted to be an uplifted block to the adjacent Southern Extension Zone (SEZ) discovery
Large magnetic complex coincident with shallow copper-gold and chargeability anomaly is indicative of a large untested skarn &/or porphyry complex
Kincora's first hole at the Dunn's North prospect, TRDD035, sought to test for the first time the down dip potential of previous shallow air-core drilling that had failed to test an IP chargeable high anomaly co-incident with the shoulder of a significant NE-SW trending magnetic anomaly.
Hole TRDD035 confirmed a near surface intrusive complex, intersected early porphyry style quartz veins (A-type) cutting both diorite(s) and wall-rock volcaniclastic sediments proximal to intrusive bodies intersected towards the top of the hole, and, the presence of early quartz-chalcopyrite and quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite veins at depth.
Encouraging previous gold grades in previous hole PPT08, including 10m at 1.99 g/t gold and 0.12% Cu from 36m, were repeated including 12.5m @ 2.77g/t gold from 77.5m, including 2m @ 14.2g/t gold, within a near surface gold mineralised diorite-monzodiorite intrusive complex (i.e., from 0m - 136m downhole).
Sulphides returned in the intrusive complex, coupled with the subsequently intersected magnetic andesite volcaniclastic sandstone sequence with interbedded lava follows, towards the west, are interpreted to have explained the respective IP and magnetic anomalies.
Table 1: Dunn's North target - hole TRDD035
Significant interval summary tables
|
Porphyry gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and/or 0.05% respectively. Internal dilution is below cut off. Internal dilution is below cut off.
|
AuEq: $1800/oz Au, 3.55/lb Cu & 42,000/t Mo (100% recoveries).
|
Abbreviations: ab = albite, act = actinolite, alt = alteration, cal-calcite, ch = chlorite, cp = chalcopyrite, ep = epidote, hm = hematite, mt = magnetite, qtz = quartz, py = pyrite
Kincora's first hole at the Dunn's South prospect, TRDD036, sought to test for the first time a significant magnetic anomaly, follow up previous broad lower grade mineralisation from surface and test the up-dip potential a previously intersected felsic intrusions with quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins with chalcopyrite and bornite.
Hole TRDD036 also confirmed a near surface intrusive complex, intersecting sulphide bearing quartz veins with encouraging gold and copper grades within the intrusions (eg 44.39m @ 0.36g/t gold, 0.19% copper and 41ppm molybdenum from only 52.5m), and zones with high molybdenum grades (up to 721ppm) associated with intrusions suggesting a proximal setting to a magmatic source.
Highly magnetic hornfels volcanic sandstones intersected subsequent to the intrusive complex towards the west is interpreted to explain the magnetic anomaly.
The Dunn's North and South prospects are located 640m apart with encouraging but relatively limited deeper drill hole coverage and are with mineralisation starting from or near surface. Intersecting porphyry style and potential ore grade mineralisation at shallow depths in holes TRDD035 and TRDD036, associated with multiple intrusive phases provides encouragement. Fertility and petrology analysis is ongoing, with a review commenced considering the potential of further drilling towards the east and along strike towards the north and south (open target areas).
Table 2: Dunn's South target - hole TRDD036
Significant interval summary tables
|
Porphyry gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and/or 0.05% respectively. Internal dilution is below cut off. Internal dilution is below cut off.
|
AuEq: $1800/oz Au, 3.55/lb Cu & 42,000/t Mo (100% recoveries).
|
Abbreviations: ab = albite, alt = alteration, ch = chlorite, cp = chalcopyrite, hm = hematite, qtz = quartz
Kincora estimates the Trundle project holds a quarter of the Northparkes Igneous Complex, which to the east hosts Australia's second largest porphyry mine Northparkes – owned by China Molybdenum Co., Ltd (CMOC) (80%) and the Sumitomo Group (20%) – and a 24Moz gold equivalent endowment 4.
Kincora notes two neighbouring explorers currently drilling at the western and southern extensions of the Trundle project.
Satellite images show a drill rig on FMG's license immediately adjacent to the south, testing the potential southern extension and associated magnetic anomalies of the 3.2km mineralised and magnetic corridor Kincora is currently drill testing at the Dunn's-NE Gold Zone-Botfield prospects.
The same images illustrate two rigs on Rimfire Pacific Mining neighbouring licenses, one drilling its Valley target adjacent to the northern section of the Trundle project, testing the western undercover extension of Kincora's Mordialloc target.
References:
|
1 January 19th, 2023 press release: "Kincora commences new phase of drilling at the brownfield Trundle project"
Table 4: Trundle project – Diamond hole collar information of current drill program
For diamond and air-core drilling collar information of previous Kincora holes please refer to the July 17, 2022 press release: "Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery"
Following extensive technical reviews, the Company's ongoing drilling program in NSW will seek to drill test 13 new copper-gold discovery opportunities across 5 projects.
In January 2023, drilling commenced at the flagship and brownfield Trundle project seeking to test 5 adjacent system and separate large-scale porphyry targets across an existing 3.2km mineralised strike and magnetic complex at the southern portion of the Trundle license.
The Trundle project is located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc, less than 30km from the mill at the Northparkes mines in a brownfield setting within the westerly rift separated part of the Northparkes Igneous Complex ("NIC"). The NIC hosts a mineral endowment of approximately 24Moz AuEq (at 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au) and is Australia's second largest porphyry mine comprising of 22 intrusive porphyry discoveries, 9 of which with positive economics.
The Trundle project includes one single license covering 167km2 and was secured by Kincora in the March 2020 agreement with RareX Limited ("REE" on the ASX). Kincora is the operator, holds a 65% interest in the Trundle Project and is the sole funder until a positive scoping study is delivered at which time a fund or dilute joint venture will be formed.
For further information on the Trundle and Northparkes Projects please refer to Kincora's website: https://kincoracopper.com/the-trundle-project/
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)
Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Sampling and QA/QC procedures are carried out by Kincora Copper Limited, and its contractors, using the Company's protocols as per industry best practise.
All samples have been assayed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, delivered to Orange, NSW, Australia. In addition to internal checks by ALS, the Company incorporates a QA/QC sample protocol utilizing prepared standards and blanks for 5% of all assayed samples.
Diamond drilling was undertaken by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd, from Parkes, under the supervision of our field geologists. All drill core was logged to best industry standard by well-trained geologists and Kincora's drill core sampling protocol consisted a collection of samples over all of the logged core.
Sample interval selection was based on geological controls or mineralization or metre intervals, and/or guidance from the Technical Committee provided subsequent to daily drill and logging reports. Sample intervals are cut by the Company and delivered by the Company direct to ALS.
All reported assay results are performed by ALS and widths reported are drill core lengths. There is insufficient drilling data to date to demonstrate continuity of mineralised domains and determine the relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths.
True widths are not known at this stage.
Significant mineralised intervals for drilling at the Trundle project are reported based upon two different cut off grade criteria:
- Interpreted near surface skarn gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.20g/t and 0.10% respectively; and,
- Porphyry intrusion system gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and 0.05% respectively.
Significant mineralised intervals are reported with dilution on the basis of:
- Internal dilution is below the aforementioned respective cut off's; and,
- Dilutions related with core loss as flagged by a "*".
The following assay techniques have been adopted for drilling at the Trundle project:
- Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay), reported, unless above detection limit where the interval is re-assayed using fire assay method with atomic-absorption finish (Au-AA26 method of ALS). The technique allows accurately determine the gold grade above 0.01 g/t and suitable for high – grade samples where grade exceeds 10 g/t.
- Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements), the latter report for TRDD001 and former reported for holes TRDD002-TRDD022.
- Copper oxides and selected intervals with native copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES analysis) has been assayed, but not reported.
- Assay results >10g/t gold and/or 1% copper are re-assayed.
The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), Exploration Manager Australia, who is the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.
Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cromie, a Qualified Person under the definition established by JORC and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.
Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), is Exploration Manager Australia for the Company.
Paul Cromie consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The review and verification process for the information disclosed herein for the Trundle, Fairholme and Nyngan projects have included the receipt of all material exploration data, results and sampling procedures of previous operators and review of such information by Kincora's geological staff using standard verification procedures.
SOURCE Kincora Copper Limited
For further information: Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected] or +61431 329 345; For media enquiries: Media & Capital Partners, Angela East at [email protected]; Executive office, 400 - 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada, Tel: 1.604.283.1722, Fax: 1.888.241.5996; Subsidiary office Australia, Vista Australia (formerly Leydin Freyer Corp Pty Ltd), Level 4, 100 Albert Road, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205
