DRI Healthcare Trust Promotes Zaheed Mawani to Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI Healthcare") is pleased to announce the promotion of Zaheed Mawani to Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2025.

Mr. Mawani joined DRI Healthcare in October 2024 as Chief Compliance Officer and has been providing strategic leadership ensuring DRI Healthcare adheres to government regulations, internal policies, internal control oversight and ethical standards. In his new role as CFO, Mr. Mawani will continue to oversee these responsibilities while assuming the leadership of DRI Healthcare's financial and strategic planning. Prior to joining DRI Healthcare, Mr. Mawani held multiple senior roles at large multi-national organizations, including senior finance leadership roles at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, a leading omnichannel commercial asset marketplace, Advance Auto Parts, a prominent aftermarket auto parts retailer based in Raleigh, NC. and Best Buy Co. within their Canadian, U.S., and European operations. Mr. Mawani holds a CPA designation.

"Mr. Mawani is a highly accomplished and talented financial executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience in finance and operations with large public companies in the consumer services and retail industries," said Gary Collins, Executive Chair of the Board of Trustees of DRI Healthcare. "This underscores DRI Healthcare's commitment to fostering internal talent and leveraging the knowledge and expertise within the organization to drive its next phase of growth."

Amit Kapur, the outgoing CFO, will continue to support DRI Healthcare through September 30, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare is a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since our founding in 1989, we have deployed more than $3.0 billion, acquiring more than 75 royalties on 45-plus drugs, including Ekterly, Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Remicade, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

