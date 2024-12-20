DRI Healthcare Trust Declares Special Unit Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (the "Trust"), a global leader in providing financing to advance innovation in the life sciences industry, announces that in accordance with the requirement for the Trust to distribute all of its taxable income for the year, its Board of Trustees has declared a special unit distribution of US$0.0237 per unit. The special unit distribution will be made payable to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024. This special unit distribution is in addition to the quarterly cash distribution declared on November 6, 2024 of US$0.085 per unit.

Immediately after the issuance of such units in satisfaction of the special unit distribution effective December 31, 2024, the number of outstanding units of the Trust will be consolidated such that the total number of units outstanding will not change, and each unitholder will hold the same number of units following such distribution as were held immediately prior. Each unitholder of record on December 31, 2024 will be entitled to add the amount of the special unit distribution to their adjusted cost base of units of the Trust as at December 31, 2024. For the avoidance of doubt, this unit distribution will be a non-cash transaction.

The total amount of cash that will have been returned to the Trust's unitholders through the quarterly distributions and the normal course issuer bid in 2024 will be approximately US$23.1 million.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

The Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Healthcare"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since its initial public offering in 2021, the Trust has deployed more than US$1.0 billion, acquiring more than 25 royalties on 20-plus drugs, including Eylea, Orserdu, Omidria, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo, Zejula and Zytiga. The Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact: David Levine, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]