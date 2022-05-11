DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Voting Results of AGM

May 11, 2022, 17:07 ET
TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting ("AGM") of unitholders held on May 11, 2022. All of the nominees for election as trustees of the Trust referred to in its management information circular dated March 25, 2022 were elected to serve as trustees for the ensuing year, and Deloitte LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Trust.
Voting results for the election of each trustee were as follows:
|
Trustee
|
Votes "for" as a percentage
|
Votes "withheld" as a
|
Gary Collins
|
99.96%
|
0.04%
|
Ali Hedayat
|
94.59%
|
5.41%
|
Behzad Khosrowshahi
|
99.99%
|
0.01%
|
Kevin Layden
|
94.59%
|
5.41%
|
Paul Mussenden
|
80.11%
|
19.89%
|
Sandra Stuart
|
85.77%
|
14.23%
|
Tamara Vrooman
|
99.96%
|
0.04%
Unitholders also voted in favour of reappointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Trust and authorizing the board of trustees to fix their remuneration (99.998% in favour).
DRI Healthcare Trust provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Our business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties with the aim to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term. DRI Healthcare Trust is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, externally managed by its manager, DRI Capital Inc. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U".
For further information: Stewart Busbridge, Chief Operating Officer; David Levine, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]
