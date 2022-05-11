DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Voting Results of AGM

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting ("AGM") of unitholders held on May 11, 2022. All of the nominees for election as trustees of the Trust referred to in its management information circular dated March 25, 2022 were elected to serve as trustees for the ensuing year, and Deloitte LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Trust.

Election of Trustees

Voting results for the election of each trustee were as follows:

Trustee Votes "for" as a percentage

of votes cast for or withheld

for the trustee

Votes "withheld" as a

percentage of votes cast for

or withheld for the trustee Gary Collins 99.96%

0.04% Ali Hedayat 94.59%

5.41% Behzad Khosrowshahi 99.99%

0.01% Kevin Layden 94.59%

5.41% Paul Mussenden 80.11%

19.89% Sandra Stuart 85.77%

14.23% Tamara Vrooman 99.96%

0.04%

Appointment of Auditors

Unitholders also voted in favour of reappointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Trust and authorizing the board of trustees to fix their remuneration (99.998% in favour).

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Our business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties with the aim to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term. DRI Healthcare Trust is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, externally managed by its manager, DRI Capital Inc. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U".

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust

For further information: Stewart Busbridge, Chief Operating Officer; David Levine, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 324-5738, [email protected]