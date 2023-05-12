DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Voting Results of AGM

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting ("AGM") of unitholders held on May 12, 2023. All of the nominees for election as trustees of the Trust referred to in its management information circular dated March 29, 2023 were elected to serve as trustees for the ensuing year, and Deloitte LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Trust.

Election of Trustees

Voting results for the election of each trustee were as follows:

Trustee Votes "for" as a percentage

of votes cast for or

withheld for the trustee Votes "withheld" as a

percentage of votes cast

for or withheld for the trustee Gary Collins 95.14 % 4.86 % Ali Hedayat 96.30 % 3.70 % Behzad Khosrowshahi 99.75 % 0.25 % Kevin Layden 96.30 % 3.70 % Paul Mussenden 91.68 % 8.32 % Poonam Puri 95.12 % 4.88 % Sandra Stuart 99.79 % 0.21 % Tamara Vrooman 95.15 % 4.85 %

Appointment of Auditors

Unitholders also voted in favour of reappointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Trust and authorizing the board of trustees to fix their remuneration (96.32% in favour).

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since its founding in 1989, DRI Capital has deployed more than US$2.5 billion, acquiring more than 70 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Spinraza, Zytiga, Remicade, Keytruda and Stelara. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in US dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

