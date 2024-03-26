DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or the "Trust"), a global leader in providing financing to advance innovation in the life sciences industry, today announced that the Trust will participate in the following investor conferences in April and May:

2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Date: April 17, 2024

Presentation time: 10:30 am ET

City: Toronto, Ontario

Event URL: https://www.bloomburton.com/conference/

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: May 14, 2024

Presentation time: 9:30 am ET

City: New York, New York

Event URL: https://web.cvent.com/event/ccf0ab90-9cd0-4500-a3b5-cc5ce4b14445/summary?Refid=PClink&locale=en-US&rt=IHUld_2cQkOff-B0ExzbYw

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since its founding in 1989, DRI Capital has deployed more than US$3.0 billion, acquiring more than 70 royalties on 45-plus drugs, including Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo, Zejula and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in US dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

