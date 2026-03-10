DREST signals its further expansion into luxury jewellery through a new partnership with iconic Maison Cartier, as the platform surpasses 500,000 monthly active users

Clash de Cartier shakes up Cartier's aesthetic heritage with a vibrant palette of coloured stones, red and green tinted agate, pink chalcedony and onyx, in XL volumes and modular wearing options. The collection is sculptural, tactile and bold and reflects a modern approach to jewellery, appealing to a younger luxury customer who values individuality as much as craftsmanship.

DREST invites players to discover, explore and style the newest drop of Clash de Cartier rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces, through a guided narrative and editorial styling challenges with virtual prizes presented in the iconic Cartier red jewellery box.

The DREST x Cartier collaboration reflects DREST's growing role as a powerful digital, luxury partner, offering brands creative ways to connect with new consumers through interactive digital storytelling, styling-led discovery and cultural connection.

"Clash de Cartier is a bold and distinctive collection and we are incredibly excited to be introducing it to our global DREST audience," says Lucy Yeomans, Founder and CEO of DREST. "To be partnering with one of the world's most iconic houses on this, our first fine jewellery activation, is important, and also perfectly demonstrates the way in which luxury products can be discovered and explored through creativity, styling and cultural relevance."

Follow DREST on socials: Instagram: @drest I LinkedIn: Drest www.drest.com

About DREST

DREST empowers users to creatively explore and discover fashion through an interactive platform that brings styling, storytelling and personal expression to life. It encourages experimentation across different moods, moments and aesthetics making it the ideal space to discover and engage with their personal style. To date, DREST has surpassed 500,000 monthly active users, reached over 1.3 billion product 'try-ons' and seen over 17.9 million editorial challenges engaged with and styled, showcasing a growing appetite for immersive fashion storytelling.

DREST growing brand partnership strategy signals the next step in luxury fashion's digital evolution, blending fashion storytelling with immersive tech and placing the user at the heart of the creative process, not just viewing the campaign but actively shaping it. DREST connects with a rapidly evolving audience in the places they inhabit.

Some of the 260 brands available on DREST include Alaïa, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Chloé, Fendi, Gucci, Jacquemus, JW Anderson, Loewe, Manolo Blahnik, Miu Miu, McQueen, Prada, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Tory Burch, Versace, Victoria Beckham and Viktor and Rolf.

About Lucy Yeomans

Lucy Yeomans, Founder and Co-CEO of DREST has spent her career at the centre of fashion, shaping the industry from two of its most influential vantage points. As the award-winning Editor-in-Chief of Harpers Bazaar UK for 13 years, she set an agenda that balanced creativity with credibility, redefining the magazine for a modern readership. At Net-a-Porter she developed an editorial vision (launching the Porter media brand which included a bi-monthly print magazine, as well as a weekly digital edition and a daily news channel) that turned the platform into a global benchmark for future-facing publishing and e-commerce, speaking to and empowering a global audience of fashion lovers and shoppers. Both tenures showcased her ability to set new standards for how fashion communicates with its audience.

Yeomans recognised that the future lay not only in telling stories about fashion, but in meeting a new, digitally-native audience in the spaces they were beginning to inhabit and providing an experience that promoted discovery through self-expression and creativity. DREST was born from that belief. Fusing her knowledge and expertise of publishing with an interest in the potential interactivity and reach of a gamified experience, Yeomans has created a luxury platform that invites people everywhere to discover the world's top luxury brands and their products in the most immersive and powerfully engaging way.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930427/DREST.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930428/DREST_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930429/DREST_2.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930430/DREST_3.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774714/5855910/DREST_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DREST

For communication enquiries please contact: Cloudia Charalambos, Head of Communications [email protected]

× Modal title