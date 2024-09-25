DreamSmart Lighted Up the Sphere at Las Vegas, Depicting the AI Ecosystem Blueprint

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- On September 25, DreamSmart lighted up Sphere, the world's largest spherical immersive venue in Las Vegas, with several "new species" from the AI world, including AI smart phones, e-sports cars, and AR smart glasses. With the debut of the cute mascot Lucky Star, the core products such as smart phones, cars, and smart glasses linked by the Flyme AIOS operating system were all unveiled. These products flowed seamlessly and interconnected on the giant spherical screen, attracting the field audience to watch and exclaim.

DreamSmart depicted its infinite imagination of an intelligent future on the iconic big ball in Las Vegas. As the product matrix and business layout were presented one by one on the "big ball", the 2024 DreamSmart AI Ecosystem Release Conference held on September 25 was also full of highlights: Lucky 08 AI smart phone with one-click AI, the high-definition giant screen AR smart glasses StarV View, and StarV Air2 with translation, AI assistant, navigation and other functions, StarV Ring2 which is a smart ring supporting non-invasive blood glucose trend detection and touch interaction, Z10 STARBUFF which is a customized e-sports car equipped with the world's first high-energy e-sports entertainment cockpit, and several other new technology products were intensively unveiled.

As shown on the big ball, a lot of innovation comes from imagination. Supported by Flyme AIOS, seemingly unrelated products such as glasses, smart phones, and cars have been linked and achieved communication, gaining vitality. Turning technology into something fun is exactly what DreamSmart wishes to bring to every user.

As an "innovative technology company", DreamSmart adheres to the concepts of youth, innovation and openness, has a deep insight into user needs, and continues to increase R&D investment. R&D personnel account for 70% of the company's total number of employees and AIOS R&D investment accounts for 69% of the total investment. DreamSmart has made a series of progress in the full-scenario AI ecosystem construction: AI series smart phones have been widely recognized by users; Flyme AIOS has developed and implemented more than 100 AI functions, with its AI capabilities ranking in the first echelon of the sector; XR smart glasses have accompanied users to travel to more than 30 countries and regions, with the "multilingual AI translation" function being used for more than 100,000 hours; Flyme Auto open platform has supported 14 car models, and is about to support more domestic and international auto brands, becoming one of the most popular smart vehicle machine systems serving nearly 200,000 car owners.

Exploration never ends. The new products launched by DreamSmart cover more scenarios of users' lives, and also bring users a broader imagination space. These products light up a better life using AI. As a global technology company, DreamSmart's business footprint has expanded from the Chinese market to overseas regions including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America. DreamSmart has built a considerable influence on the global intelligent hardware ecosystem.

MSG Sphere is a giant spherical venue in Las Vegas, as a landmark in Las Vegas and the world's largest spherical immersive venue. The sphere is 157 meters in diameter and 112 meters high, and its biggest highlight is that the sphere is covered by an LED screen of 54,000 square meters. The giant screen of the sphere can be fully made use of to display a variety of unique visual effects, bringing a shocking visual experience to the audience. Even from hundreds of meters away, the audience can see the images clearly.

As the product matrix and business layout were presented one by one on the world's largest sphere LED screen, DreamSmart has shown the world its strong scientific and technological strength and broad development prospects. In the future, DreamSmart will work with many partners to jointly build a global intelligent travel technology ecosystem, providing users with multi-terminal, full-scene, and immersive interactive experiences.

