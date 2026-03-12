Dreame Debuts AURORA Smartphones at AWE 2026 With Modular Camera System and Luxury Lineup

A key highlight of the showcase was Dreame's independently self-developed operating system, AURORA AIOS 1.0, which has successfully completed multiple rounds of rigorous internal testing and is scheduled for official release in the second half of 2026, with deployment exclusively on all AURORA smartphone models.

This innovative AIOS integrates four powerful core modules to deliver a seamless, highly user-centric experience: AI Imaging optimizes the entire shooting workflow from capture to editing, intelligently adjusting parameters based on different scenes, lighting conditions and user needs while enhancing overall image quality; AI Privacy & Security effectively safeguards user data and financial transactions by actively blocking insecure public or overseas networks; AI Agents offers personalized assistance through real-time emotion detection and comprehensive multi-task support; and AI Aesthetic Design creates tailored dynamic themes and wallpapers based on user preferences, moods and personal milestones.

The centerpiece of the AURORA lineup is the NEX LS1, hailed as the world's first modular triple-camera imaging flagship smartphone. It features a lightweight, magnetically attachable external camera module equipped with a 1-inch large sensor and a native 115mm optical telephoto lens, enabling imaging performance close to that of professional mirrorless cameras. Complementing it is the AURORA LUX Series, jointly developed in collaboration with top international design teams, which seamlessly blends high-quality premium materials, time-honored traditional craftsmanship, and top-tier hardware to cater to the high-end luxury market.

SOURCE DREAME AURORA

Jessica Chen, [email protected], +86-13671625387

