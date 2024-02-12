DREAM SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL LP COMPLETES C$250M SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION THROUGH U.S. NEWS OR WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Dream Summit Industrial LP (the "Partnership" or "Dream Summit") announced today the closing of its previously announced private placement of senior unsecured debentures (the "Offering") consisting of C$250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.111% Senior Unsecured Debentures, Series E maturing on February 12, 2029 (the "Series E Debentures").

The Series E Debentures are rated BBB with a Stable Trend by DBRS Limited. The Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay existing indebtedness and for general Partnership purposes.

The Series E Debentures have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer or sale of the Series E Debentures in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Series E Debentures will not be listed on any stock exchange and there will be no market for such securities. The Series E Debentures have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States and may not be offered or sold to other persons who are not residents of a province of Canada.

About Dream Summit Industrial LP

Dream Summit is a limited partnership formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario focused on high-quality industrial properties located in key markets across Canada with an objective of achieving attractive total returns. For more information, please visit https://dream.ca/investors/dream-summit-industrial-lp/.

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this press release may include, among other things, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering. Such forward-looking information is based on information currently available to management and is based on assumptions, estimates and analyses made by management in light of their respective experiences and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Statements that constitute "forward-looking information" are not guarantees of future events or performance and, by their nature, are based on management's current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with real estate ownership, the rollover of leases, tenant concentration, geographic concentration of properties, development projects, financing, interest rates, economic environment risks, changes in law, competition in the Canadian real estate markets, joint arrangements, environmental and climate change-related matters, insurance, cyber security, adverse global market, economic and political conditions, and public health, reliance on the Partnership's asset manager, the Partnership's credit rating and credit risk of the Partnership's senior unsecured debentures and that the proceeds from the sale of the Series E Debentures will be used as described herein.

Material factors and assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to: interest rates; access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, the future growth of the Partnership and to enable it to refinance debts as they mature; the Partnership's ability to maintain occupancy and to lease or re-lease space at current or anticipated rents; and the availability of purchase opportunities for growth in Canada. Given the current geopolitical environment, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with any assumptions made. Management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be other than as expected or estimated and that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations, but there may be other factors not presently known or not presently believed to be material that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward looking information.

All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. The Partnership does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the Partnership's filings with securities regulators, including its latest MD&A. These filings are also available under the Partnership's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

SOURCE Dream Summit Industrial LP

For further information: Dream Summit Industrial LP: Alexander Sannikov, Chief Executive Officer, (416) 365-4106, [email protected]; Lenis Quan, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 365-2353, [email protected]