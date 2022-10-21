Dr. Sinda Vanderpool to be formally installed as St. Mary's University's fourth president and vice-chancellor

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Dr. Sinda Vanderpool, who took the helm of St. Mary's University in July 2022, will be formally installed as St. Mary's University's fourth president and vice-chancellor at a special ceremony on Friday, October 28, 2022. The ceremony, which will mark the official start of her tenure, will take place at St. Albert the Great Parish in Calgary, AB beginning at 3 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Bishop William T. McGrattan, Chancellor of St. Mary's University, will preside over the ceremony which will include a special mass in honour of the celebration.

"The installation of Dr. Vanderpool will officially mark the beginning of the next phase in St. Mary's University's evolution and growth," said Gary Strother, chair of the St. Mary's University Board of Governors. "It will be a historic day for St. Mary's University as we celebrate St. Mary's fourth president, and first female presidential appointment."

"We have deep confidence in Dr. Vanderpool's ability to lead St. Mary's into the next chapter of our institution's history. She is a gifted and inspiring leader who will continue to expand upon St. Mary's student-centered vision of growth and success, building upon our position as a leading liberal arts, sciences and education institution rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition that is open to all."

About St. Mary's University:

St. Mary's University is an innovative teaching and research university that provides affordable, accredited and highly valued degrees in the Liberal Arts, Sciences and Education located on a historic site in Calgary, Alberta. Firmly rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition, the students at St. Mary's are inspired to combine academics with a passionate commitment to ethics, service, social justice and respect for diversity of opinion and belief.

SOURCE St.Mary's university alberta

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Thérèse Takacs, Vice President Advancement and Campus Services, Cell: 587.577.8550, [email protected]