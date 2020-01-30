Dr. Reddy's Selects Kinaxis to Transform Supply Chain and Business Operations

India-based multinational pharmaceuticals company to gain end-to-end visibility, better collaboration and decision-making

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, has been selected by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. to help connect the company's supply chain, financial planning and business operations.

"Our goal is to accelerate access to affordable and innovative medicines because good health can't wait," said Puvvala Yugandhar, Head of Global Supply Chain, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. "As we continue to expand our markets and footprint globally, it is critical to align our organization on one platform for our vision of integrated enterprise planning. We chose Kinaxis not only for their demonstrated expertise in supply chain and the pharmaceutical industry, but also for their continued investment in AI and machine learning innovation."

"We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to help them manage their supply chain and to better connect it with business and financial management functions," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "With the speed of our concurrent planning engine and always-on what-next scenario planning, supply chain processes stay synchronized and accurate, which is critical for the life sciences market. Empowering people with instant insight is at the core of what we do."

From keeping up with regulations to integrating mergers and acquisitions and managing products with strict expiry dates, life science supply chains are as about as complex as they come. Kinaxis helps companies to synchronize their supply chain to more effectively manage products on a lot-for-lot basis and use attribute-based planning to incorporate complex planning rules. Additionally, with product expiry monitoring, supply chain teams are alerted when action on inventory is required to maximize customer service and ensure expiry dates are not surpassed, minimizing extra cost.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

