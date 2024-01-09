Dr. Rachel Brem joins Breathe BioMedical as Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer

MONCTON, NB, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Breathe BioMedical (BBM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rachel Brem to the company's Board of Directors in her newly appointed role of Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Brem is a world-renowned expert in breast cancer and the Director of the Breast Imaging and Interventional Center at the George Washington University. She is a cutting-edge clinician, researcher with over 120 peer-reviewed publications, author of a recently published book, No Longer Radical: Understanding Mastectomies and Choosing the Breast Cancer Care that's Right for You (Simon and Schuster, 2023), advocate, and a breast cancer survivor. She has been recognized as a Top Cancer Doctor by Newsweek as well as a Best American Physician, Best Cancer Doctor by numerous organizations as well as Whose Who in American Medicine.

Throughout her career, Dr. Brem has been instrumental in developing, implementing and advancing groundbreaking technologies to improve the diagnosis and outcomes of breast cancer including artificial intelligence, molecular breast imaging and ultrasound tomography.

BBM is focused on developing an accessible, noninvasive breath test to detect breast cancer in women, specifically women with dense breast tissue. Dr. Brem's leadership in breast cancer and her leadership in the critically important area of dense breast tissue makes her an optimal addition to our team. Her unique experiences make her the ideal person to help guide and support our initiatives as we advance our clinical study with our exciting platform technology.

Dr. Brem is the Chief Medical Officer of the Brem Foundation, a 501(c) 3 which began nearly 20 years ago, inspired by her mission and life story that is dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer. The Brem Foundation focuses on education, health equity and advocacy on the local and national level and is instrumental in passage of breast cancer legislation. Their mission to maximize women's chances of finding early, curable breast cancer through education, access, and advocacy is well aligned with BBM's mission.

"Dr. Brem is a renowned radiologist and researcher in the breast cancer field. Her story is incredibly inspiring and her passion and drive to find early, accessible methods for breast cancer detection is directly aligned with our work and mission at BBM," said BBM CEO, Bill Dawes. "We are excited to have Dr. Brem's leadership at the Executive Director level to lead our Clinical and Regulatory strategy as our Chief Medical Officer."

"The team at BBM is developing technology that will address the challenges of early breast cancer detection to further decrease breast cancer mortality. I look forward to joining BBM to support their development in the breast cancer field," said Dr. Brem of her new role at BBM.

Dr. Brem received her medical degree from Colombia University, completing an internship in internal medicine at Sinai Hospital and her residency in radiology at John Hopkins Hospital.

About Breathe BioMedical: Breathe BioMedical (BBM) is a medical technology company focused on developing an accurate breath test to detect early-stage breast cancer in women. Breath analytics involves the collection, processing, and analysis of breath samples to identify biomarker patterns associated with specific diseases. BBM is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and its US subsidiary is located in Boston, Massachusetts. One day, detecting disease may be as easy as breathing.

For more information, visit: https://breathebiomedical.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/breathebiomedical/

SOURCE Breathe BioMedical

For further information: Media Contact: Allison Henderson, Communications Coordinator, [email protected], (506) 380-0664