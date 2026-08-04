DR. PHONE FIX COMPLETES ACQUISITION, ESTABLISHES NEW BRUNSWICK PRESENCE, ADVANCES NATIONAL EXPANSION STRATEGY

Acquisition expands Company's integrated device care platform to 45 corporately owned locations across six provinces

EDMONTON, AB , Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation (TSXV: DPF) ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company"), one of Canada's fastest-growing and award-winning integrated device care platforms, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Martin Cell Phone Solutions Ltd. ("Martin") an established device repair business located in Saint John, New Brunswick (the "Transaction").

The acquisition establishes Dr. Phone Fix's presence in New Brunswick and expands the Company's corporately owned retail network to 45 locations across six (6) provinces, further advancing its strategy of building a scalable national integrated device care platform through disciplined acquisitions, selective greenfield expansion and strategic partnerships.

The Transaction adds an established revenue-generating retail location, a loyal customer base and an immediate operating presence in New Brunswick, strengthening the Company's growing footprint in Atlantic Canada following its recent expansion into Nova Scotia.

"Our objective is to build a scalable national integrated device care platform by acquiring quality businesses and integrating them into our centralized operating model," said Piyush Sawhney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Phone Fix. "This transaction reflects the disciplined acquisition strategy we intend to replicate as we continue expanding our national integrated device care platform, which we believe can create meaningful shareholder value. This strategy includes a disciplined purchase price, modest upfront cash, vendor alignment and operational upside through integration."

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement governing the Transaction, Dr. Phone Fix has acquired the assets of Martin for total consideration of $144,440.48, which includes $9,440.48 of inventory.

The purchase price is structured to preserve cash and align vendor incentives with post-closing performance, and includes:

$50,000 in cash paid at closing;

$50,000 of deferred and performance-based payments tied to revenue thresholds; and

the issuance of common shares of the Company as partial consideration, aligned with long-term value creation.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company issued 352,849 common shares of the Company to Martin, representing an aggregate value of $44,440.48 (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Transaction has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Continued Growth

The Canadian device repair and pre-owned device sale industry remains highly fragmented, presenting opportunities for disciplined consolidation by well-capitalized operators with scalable operating platforms. Management believes this presents opportunities for disciplined consolidation through acquisitions of established businesses that can benefit from Dr. Phone Fix's centralized operating platform.

Prior to closing, Martin generated approximately $350,000 in annual revenue based on historical financial information provided by the vendor. Dr. Phone Fix expects to enhance the performance of the acquired location by integrating it into the Company's centralized operating platform, including procurement, inventory management, pricing optimization, marketing, training and standardized store-level operating processes. Management believes these capabilities provide opportunities to improve operational efficiency and support long-term store performance.

Mr. Sawhney continued, "We continue to see attractive acquisition opportunities across Canada within a fragmented industry. Our strategy is not simply to increase store count, but to build a stronger national platform with increasing operating scale, greater purchasing leverage and enhanced capabilities to serve customers, carriers, insurers and OEM partners across Canada."

The Company intends to maintain uninterrupted service for Matin's existing customers while gradually integrating the location into the Dr. Phone Fix platform.

Dr. Phone Fix continues to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities across Canada that complement its existing geographic footprint and support its long-term growth strategy.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning Canadian integrated device care platform providing repair, refurbishment, certified pre-owned devices, trade-in solutions and related services through its growing national retail network. Founded in 2019, the Company now operates 45 corporately owned retail locations nationwide, delivering fast, reliable, and environmentally conscious repair services alongside a curated selection of certified pre-owned devices and premium accessories. Dr. Phone Fix maintains relationships with OEMs, insurance partners and certified suppliers, ensuring consistently high-quality standards across its national footprint. With a mission rooted in sustainability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Dr. Phone Fix is focused on advancing the device care and resale ecosystem in Canada.

www.docphonefix.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the expected benefits and synergies from the Transaction, including anticipated revenue enhancements and operational improvements; the Company's intention to expand its national footprint; expectations regarding the performance of acquired locations; and expectations regarding future growth and profitability. Although the Company believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; and the risk that the future plans of the Company may differ from those that currently are contemplated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Dr. Phone Fix

For further information: Piyush Sawhney, CEO and Director, Phone: (780) 996-5464, Email: [email protected]