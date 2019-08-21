Dr. David Shaw joins Warrior Gold as an Advisor

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that David A. Shaw, PhD (Structural Geology, Carlton University) has joined the Company as an advisor. In addition to his substantial experience in the field of structural geology, Dr. Shaw has worked extensively in resource project analysis and has significant public company corporate board and committee experience.

David's working career, both as a geologist and an analyst, includes extensive involvement in both the corporate resource and investment banking sectors, focused on metals and hydrocarbons. He is a current director of Cerro de Pasco Resources, First Majestic Silver Corp., from prior to its first mine coming on stream, Medallion Resources Ltd., and a former director of Talison Lithium Limited, until its purchase by Tianqui Lithium of China, and First Mining Gold from its initial public listing.

Danièle Spethmann, Warrior Gold CEO stated, "I am delighted that David has agreed to join us in an advisory role. His combination of geological, technical and corporate experience will be a great asset to the Company as we advance our Goodfish-Kirana Project in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. With known gold occurrences in the Kirkland Lake Camp related to geological structures, the addition of Dr. Shaw to our team at this time will provide us with valuable insight as we continue to advance exploration."

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly three km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

