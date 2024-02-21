Dow Jones and Infosys Introduce Upgraded Preference Center for Wall Street Journal Subscribers

New personalization tools allow for greater customized digital experiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Dow Jones, a global provider of news and business information, and Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the rollout of a new and enhanced WSJ Preference Center featuring updated controls to help subscribers customize their digital experience.



These expanded personalization choices now available at https://www.wsj.com/preference-center/ enables users to tailor their digital experience, thereby improving relevancy and surfacing reporting and insights they don't want to miss.

Dow Jones leveraged its partnership with Infosys to design and build the updated preference center to save decision makers time while offering them greater control. Using analytics and machine learning, these solutions help match subscribers' unique context and key interests with WSJ news, analysis, and data with content recommendations most relevant to them.

"Infosys has been a key technology partner in deploying successful solutions that enhance users' experience accessing WSJ content," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Experience Officer, Dow Jones. "We provide solutions to help people make decisions–and help decision makers save time–and these new customization options will help do just that."

"Our clients, across industries, are seeing how technological innovation is fueling the desire for more immersive human experiences. We are working with businesses globally, as they look to deeply personalize and contextualize experiences for their customers," said Ashiss Dash, EVP and Global Head- Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy at Infosys. "We are delighted to be working with Dow Jones in bringing experiences to life that add value for their subscribers."

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news gathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron's, MarketWatch, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, and Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV). www.dowjones.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

