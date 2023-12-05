DOUGHTY HANSON ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION-IN-KIND OF COMMON SHARES OF EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - DHCT II Luxembourg S.à r.l. (in liquidation ("DHCT"), an investment vehicle of Doughty Hanson & Co Technology II LP (in dissolution) (the "Fund"), a fund managed by Doughty Hanson & Co Managers Limited (as liquidating trustee), announced that it intends to proceed with a distribution-in-kind (the "Distribution") of all of its common shares (the "Common Shares") held in the capital of Eguana Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), pro rata to, ultimately, the underlying limited partners and co-investors of the Fund.

DHCT currently exercises control or direction over 91,710,165 Common Shares of the Company, which represent approximately 20.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Distribution, DHCT will cease to have control or direction over any of the Common Shares.

The Distribution is being undertaken in accordance with the Fund's confidential governing documents as part of the final dissolution of the Fund. The Distribution is expected to be completed during the month of December 2023.

As a result of the Distribution, the investor rights agreement between the Company and DHCT, entered into on May 8, 2009 and amended on each of August 23, 2010, March 28, 2011, October 19, 2011, December 27, 2012, April 16, 2013, December 8, 2014, October 1, 2015, February 7, 2019, and August 8, 2019 (the "Investor Rights Agreement") will be terminated upon completion of the Distribution and it is expected that the one First Preferred Share, Series 8 of the Company held by DHCT will be redeemed at a price of $1.00.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EGT".

For further information: DHCT has its head office at 46a, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg. For further information please contact Tel: +352 42 71 71 - 3353 or Sandra Sequeira, Tel: +352 42 71 71 - 3151; Fax: +3524271713380. The Company's head office is located at 3636 7th St. S.E., Calgary, Alberta, T2G 2Y8, Canada.