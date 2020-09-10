dosist™ Canada Announces Exclusive Partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc. for New Dose-Controlled Medical Cannabis Products

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - dosist™ Canada today announced a new exclusive partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc. to supply its innovative dose-controlled cannabis products as part of the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ ("Shoppers") offering.

Shoppers will now offer patients eight dosist product formulations, which include core formulas such as calm, rest, and soothe, all of which deliver a precise balance of THC:CBD to provide targeted results, as well as three new high potency THC-plus formulas. These formulas are administered via dosist's proprietary inhalable devices, providing patients with the first and only precision dosing inhalable products in the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers offering.

Since launching in 2016, dosist has become a globally recognized brand through its award-winning products, focus on testing and quality, and recognition from companies like Time and Fast Company. As the pioneer of dose-controlled cannabis technology and a leader in quality of life need-state formulations, dosist has consistently established itself as one of the top selling brands in its category in the largest legal US cannabis market (California).

"We are extremely proud to partner with such a trusted and respected retailer as Shoppers Drug Mart," said Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. "Their integrity and history in providing for the medical needs of Canadians is unparalleled, and reflects very strongly our shared commitment to enabling and empowering Canadians to live better. We look forward to bringing our proprietary dose controlled products and natural formulas to Shoppers patients across the country."

Consistent with Shoppers' commitment to providing full product transparency, dosist is one of the only brands in Canada that posts all of its formula batch tests online, allowing patients to see that the products they are inhaling are natural and contaminant free. dosist has also partnered with Shoppers and UHN on the Medical Cannabis Real-World Evidence clinical trial, studying the effects of fully validated cannabis product on sleep, anxiety and depression.

"We are proud to be the only national brand to make dosist products available to Canadians who consume cannabis for medical and wellness reasons," said Ken Weisbrod, Vice President, Business Development/Cannabis Strategy, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We are pleased to bring this innovative and measured platform for cannabis use to our consumers today."

All dosist formulas are administered via their proprietary dose-controlled inhalable technology, which includes the new dose pen rechargeable system by dosist, an exclusive closed-loop dose pen system created by combining the dose controller and formula pods (both sold separately) for a rechargeable and flexible experience, and the dose pen 100, a sleek and convenient disposable device. Both inhalable devices deliver a precise 2.5 mg dose of formula each time, alerting the patient of a complete dose with a haptic vibration before shutting off.

The five dosist core formulas now available at shoppersdrugmart.ca/cannabis are:

calm (1:6 thc-to-cbd ratio) – designed to help relax your mind and body

(1:6 thc-to-cbd ratio) – designed to help relax your mind and body soothe (2:1 thc-to-cbd ratio) – designed to help ease the mind and body

(2:1 thc-to-cbd ratio) – designed to help ease the mind and body rest (8:1 thc-to-cbd radio) – designed to help you feel rested

(8:1 thc-to-cbd radio) – designed to help you feel rested bliss (9:1 thc-to-cbd ratio) – designed to help you feel just the right amount of good

(9:1 thc-to-cbd ratio) – designed to help you feel just the right amount of good arouse (10:1 thc-to-cbd ratio) – designed to help awaken your senses and stimulate your mind

The three THC-plus formulas now available are:

bliss thc-plus – an invigorating blend of high-potency cannabis designed to deliver feelings of euphoria and energy

an invigorating blend of high-potency cannabis designed to deliver feelings of euphoria and energy arouse thc-plus – a balanced blend of high-potency cannabis designed to deliver feelings of stimulation and clarity

a balanced blend of high-potency cannabis designed to deliver feelings of stimulation and clarity relax thc-plus – a tranquil blend of high-potency cannabis designed to deliver feelings of ease and relaxation

dosist products are available to patients now through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers ecommerce site. Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc. provides patient access to select medical cannabis products which can be ordered online or via phone, and shipped directly and discreetly to their doorstep. The Shoppers Cannabis Care team – a dedicated call center staffed by cannabis-trained advisors and pharmacists – provides guidance and support for patients.

About dosist

dosist, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since become known as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2016, recognized by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and designated by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups 2019: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. Through its eight targeted formulations: bliss, rest, calm, soothe, arouse, bliss thc-plus, arouse thc-plus and relax thc-plus; dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. Their proprietary medical-grade dose pen™ rechargeable, newly engineered dose pen™ 100 and their dose dial™ (dial available in California only) deliver a precise dose each and every time, ensuring a customer has a consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our products visit our website at dosist.ca and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

